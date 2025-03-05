Community Meeting on Seventh and Eighth Grade Academy Deemed a Success

By Cary Shuman

Ward 5 Councilor Robert Van Campen had requested a community meeting with Mayor Carlo DeMaria on the issue of utilizing the old Everett High School building for a seventh and eighth grade academy.

That meeting took place at the City Council Chambers Feb. 26, and Van Campen, in whose district the school building sits, had to be pleased with the large attendance and the number of topics that were addressed at the meeting.

Mayor DeMaria stood at the podium and answered each question from residents and city councilors professionally and thoroughly during the meeting. DeMaria also made available the architect for the proposed project, Frank Tedesco of Mount Vernon Group and his colleague, architect Al Cuevas. Supt. of Schools William Hart, whose brilliant idea for the academy would seem to alleviate over-crowdedness in the schools, sat nearby from the podium while Chief of Staff Erin Deveney and CFO Eric Demas led a group of highly capable administrators in the room.

DeMaria said he understood the increased traffic that a new school academy building would generate in the neighborhood.

“I understand that it’s in a tough area. Maple Avenue is a very dense, small little street,” said DeMaria. “We have an outdoor heater there, or whatever it is, taking up that whole sidewalk area. I can understand the pressures you’re facing, and I’m going to hopefully resolve them as soon as I can.”

While the issue has been at times controversial and there were some animated exchanges at the meeting, Ward 6 Councilor Peter Pietrantonio, as is his style, again raised a cogent but elementary point, asking if the powers that be could come up with a new name now for the building on Broadway, other than referring to it as “the old Everett High School building.”

Pietrantonio asked about the current traffic backups on Maple Avenue at certain times in the day, acknowledging that there is increased traffic in the area of all schools during school start and dismissal times.

Pietrantonio also inquired whether the cost of the project would remain at approximately $72 million.

“This could reach $100 million, possibly $120 million?” asked Pietrantonio.

DeMaria said inflation would contribute to increased costs for the project, “but we will look to see what the price will be” before the final plans are brought before the City Council.

Van Campen later asked whether there was any estimate for the project.

“I think the community deserves to know at minimum, how much is this project going to cost? How much are we actually talking about – what’s that number?” said Van Campen.

DeMaria responded that “once we get a full set of drawings, we will put it out to bid and get a price.”

“The $72 million was an estimate that was a good number,” said DeMaria, adding that he will be back before the Council for a review of the final plans.

Van Campen said he will request another community meeting when the final plans for the project are ready for review.

Councilor-at-Large Guerline Alcy-Jabouin said the Council has previously requested the building to be used exclusively as a school in the future, joining her colleague, Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith, in her oft-stated sentiment that “a school should be a school.”

“When you came in front of the Council, we sent the piece back to the Administration because we wanted the old Everett High School to be a school and not a mixed-used building. But this presentation shows that everything’s still there,” said Alcy-Jabouin.

Tedesco replied that the project is currently “a conceptual plan” and the decision will ultimately be made by the City about what will be built and placed inside the school building.”

Alcy-Jabouin praised the Eliot Family Center for their work in the community, but reiterated her belief that “you should listen to the public and listen to the Council and keep it as a school.”

Security measures addressed

Tedesco responded to inquiries about the building’s future security procedures in respect to other agencies (Eliot Family Services, Broadway Boxing Club) that may be stationed inside the newly renovated building.

“This is a classic multi-use building in an urban area,” said Tedesco. “The school is completely separated from all the other functions like the Eliot Center, for example. They have their own entry, there’s no way to go through the school. The same with the boxing club. They would enter the boxing club and not go anywhere else.”

DeMaria pledged that he would keep the Eliot Center in operation in the future. “We will keep that organization in Everett that provides those needed services,” said DeMaria. “The greatest satisfaction that I get being mayor is helping people get back on their feet.”

DeMaria said emphatically during the meeting that the former Pope John XXIII High School building will not be used for school purposes in the district.

City Council President

Martins wants quicker path to construction

City Council President Stephanie Martin said the meeting was productive, but she would like a more detailed timeline for the project.

“I think that it was great that residents had a chance to ask questions directly to the administration but still feel like the meeting was inconclusive with no final floor plans or a clear timeline,” said Martins. “I am concerned that the path forward will still take too long and really hope that we can get to a final design before construction gets even more expensive. I support the use of the old high school as our children are in dire need of extra space, but also support the services in the building, many of which provide direct assistance to the schools with attendance issues and behavioral health.”