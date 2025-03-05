Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Monday, March 11th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Table Top Gaming Club, Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesdays at 3:00 pm. Play board games and hang out with friends at the library! Every Wednesday, from 3-5pm, enjoy good games and even better company! Recommended for ages 12+.

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, March 13th at 12pm. In Karla Cornejo Villavicencio’ Catalina, When Catalina is admitted to Harvard, it feels like the fulfillment of destiny: a miracle child escapes death in Latin America, moves to Queens to be raised by her undocumented grandparents, and becomes one of the chosen. But nothing is simple for Catalina. Now she faces graduation into a world that has no place for her. Can she save her family and herself? See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Drop-In Tech Help Parlin Information Desk. Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-5pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, send email to [email protected], or call 617-394-2300.

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, send email to [email protected], or call 617-394-2300.

Parlin Childrens

Lucky the Leprechaun’s Hunt for Gold Parlin Children’s Library. March 1st – March 17th Try your luck solving the mystery of the missing gold! Lucky the Leprechaun has hidden his pot of gold in the library and his clues are hidden in our library books. Come to the children’s room to find the clue of the day from March 1st through March 17th. Do you think you have what it takes to solve the mystery? Solve the riddle at the circulation desk to find the clue of the day and it will lead you to Lucky’s pot of Gold on St. Patrick’s Day!

Study Buddies, Parlin Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Parlin Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8. Friendly tutors are here to guide you through tricky assignments, help you prepare for tests, and build confidence in every subject.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, March 10th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, March 12th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, Wednesday March 12th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday & Fridays at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, March 15th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Manga and Graphic Novel Book Club, Wednesday, March 12th at 4 PM. Join our monthly teen book group at Shute Library, focused on graphic novels & manga! We will be discussing Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam by Thien Pham. No registration is needed! For ages 14 to 18. We meet every second Wednesday at 4 PM unless otherwise noted on our calendar. Limited copies are available for borrowing at our circulation desk.

Drop-In Tech Help Shute Circulation Desk. Tuesdays from 5-6pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10am and Tuesdays at 12pm. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursday March 13th from 3-5pm. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create? *Registration is not required. Children under the age of 6 must be accompanied by an adult.