DiPierro Will Announce his Bid for Re-election on March 6

Special to The Independent

On March 6, at the Village Bar and Grill, Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro will announce his bid for re-electon at a reception to celebrate his 30th birthday among family, friends and supporters.

DiPierro was first elected to the Council in 2015. He was elected by his colleagues as president of the City Council in 2017 and again as interim president in 2021. As president, DiPierro streamlined meetings, fostered a respectful and productive work environment, while building and maintaining harmonious relations between the City Council, the administration, the school department and Everett’s state delegation. Outside of city government, Councilor DiPierro is employed as a licensed property and casualty insurance agent. Anthony is proud of his involvement with a local community-based non-profit organization that supports victims of domestic violence along with his charitable work to help promote childhood cancer awareness.

Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro

DiPerro addressed the following topics in an interview with the Everett Independent:

On the City Council productiveness and unity in 2024:

“The City Council works well together and respects the opinions of one another, even when they differ. I’d like to see the

body more unified in working with the administration to continue progress in our community. Criticism must be followed by solutions. Our constituents deserve more action and less politics.”

On his top accomplishments as a councilor:

“I’m proud to represent the people of Ward 3 with civil, level-headed leadership and I believe I have consistently delivered on behalf of my constituents. Some of my accomplishments while in office include establishing the City Council’s Special Committee on the Opioid Crisis, successfully lobbying the administration to hire a substance abuse coordinator, reducing the city-wide speed limit to 25 miles per hour, and being a consistent advocate for quality of life and public safety issues in Ward 3 and our entire City.”

On implementing a seventh-and-eighth-grade academy at the old Everett High School building:

“I support a seventh-and-eighth-grade academy at the old Everett High School, and I support the development of turning Pope John High School into affordable housing for seniors and veterans. Our children desperately need more classroom space and seniors are continuing to get priced out of our community. We need to unify and make the investment in both and stop pinning one group against the other. These issues have been delayed for far too long and the time is now to take action.”

On the construction of a professional soccer stadium in Everett:

“I am a strong proponent for the construction of a professional soccer stadium in Everett. Our City needs new growth to sustain top class services, but we must also balance that with protecting our neighborhoods. This project would clean up a dirty, polluted site and provide public access to a new part of Everett’s waterfront for our residents. We need to give people a reason to come to Everett and support our local economy. We no longer desire to be an industrial dumping ground.”

On the issues he will continue to work on, if re-elected to the City Council:

“I want to continue to ensure Ward 3 gets the very best from our City Government. As Everett continues to grow, it’s important that the basic needs of our ward are met. New parks, infrastructure improvements, parking enforcement, clean neighborhoods and safe streets may seem like small things, but attention to them is what makes people want to stay here. I do want to see a cap on the number of residential parking stickers issued per household and I also want our City buildings, parks, and open spaces equipped with free public Wi-Fi. In addition to making sure our neighborhood is taken care of, I remain committed to ensuring your voice is heard, your concerns are brought forward, and that Everett remains an inclusive community for all.”

On Mayor Carlo DeMaria’s responsiveness and helpfulness to DiPierro in addressing the needs of Ward 3 residents:

“Mayor DeMaria and his administration have been extremely responsive in helping me address the needs of my constituents in Ward 3. I look forward to continuing our working relationship to ensure our ward gets the attention it deserves and to deliver a fiscally responsible budget that balances the needs of the community.”