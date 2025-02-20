News in Brief

DeMaria Announces Transportation Service to Everett Target for Older Adults and Persons with Disabilities

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that through a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), Door2Door Transportation is piloting a shuttle service to Target at Gateway Center weekly on Mondays. Older adults and persons with disabilities who reside in Everett are invited to try out this new service.

Riders may call the reservations department at 617-625-1191 and press 2 for reservations between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays excluding holidays. Rides may be booked two weeks to two business days in advance on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Target shuttle will take up to ten people to the store by picking up between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and arriving by 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The van will return at 1 p.m. to return folks to their homes. Shoppers can bring three bags, boxes, or other items each. Drivers will assist riders with their purchases to the door of their building. Door2Door Transportation asks riders to please be patient as they work through the kinks that are bound to arise in a new service.

MCAC announces the launch of newly designed website

The Massachusetts Port Authority Community Advisory Committee (MCAC), a legislatively created oversight committee which serves as the voice of the thirty-five communities impacted by Massachusetts Port Authority operations, is pleased to announce that our new website is live. The site can be found at www.massportcac.org.

The website contains all the minutes from our committee and sub-committee (Aviation Operations, Environment & Health, Finance) meetings as well as resources for community members to learn about aviation and maritime impacts. Links can also be found to report noise complaints and understand runway usage at Logan Airport.

For more information on MCAC projects, please contact Executive Director Aaron Toffler at [email protected].