News City Councilors Celebrate Relocation of Veterans Affairs Office by Independent Staff • February 14, 2025 • 0 Comments Several City Councilors recently joined the Everett Veterans Affairs staff to celebrate the relocation of the office to the 1st floor of the Edward G Connolly Center, ensuring accessibility for all. Shown (left to right) are Councilor at Large John F. Hanlon, City Council President & Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins, Veterans Agent Gerri Miranda, Director of Veterans Affairs Antonie Coleman, Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky, and Ward Three Councilor Anthony DiPierro.