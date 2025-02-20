EHS Roundup

EHS girls defeat Revere, 48-42

The Everett High girls basketball team put it all together to earn their biggest and best win of the season with a 48-42 triumph over Greater Boston League rival Revere last Tuesday,

“This was a huge team win against a tough Revere team,” said EHS head coach Riley Dunn of the triumph over a Lady Patriot opponent that has qualified for the post-season state tournament. “I am so unbelievably proud of my girls and their grit and unselfish play.

“They played like a true team — every single person stepped up with a limited roster,” Dunn continued. “It’s been an extremely challenging season, but they focused on the goal at hand. Their resilience, tenacity, and winning mentality was on full display. I could not be more proud of this squad.”

Senior captain Emilia Maria Babcock and Julianna Rivera shared scoring honors with 15 points apiece. Emilia also grabbed six rebounds, dished three assists, and made two steals, while Julianna pulled down five boards and earned two assists.

Nicole Damaceno, whom Dunn described as “a beast on the boards,” almost attained a double-double, netting eight points and hauling in 14 rebounds

Casey Martinez made a fine all-around contribution with seven points, three assists, and two steals. Katerin Landaverde chipped in with three points and three offensive rebounds.

Dunn also cited the performance of Manal Bouhou, “who had six huge rebounds, a steal, and played tremendous touch defense down low.

“This was a true team win,” said Dunn. “All players played tenacious team defense and never gave up. They responded to every challenge thrown at them and stayed poised under pressure to secure the win.”

Dunn and her crew were scheduled to wrap up their 2025 campaign with two road contests this week at non-league rivals Gloucester yesterday (Tuesday) and Marblehead tomorrow (Thursday).

EHS boys need two wins to reach state tournament

The Everett High boys basketball team was scheduled to compete in the Dudley Davenport Tournament in Sharon over the holiday weekend.

Coach Gerry Boyce and his crew, who entered the tourney with an 8-10 record, needed to win both contests in order to achieve the .500 record needed to punch their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney.

The Crimson Tide made the long trek to Worcester North High School last week and came up on the short end of a 45-44 decision in overtime.

“Scoring proved to be a challenge for us throughout the game, with many missed opportunities and unforced turnovers causing significant setbacks,” said Boyce. “Despite the struggles, we did have some standout performances.

“Jayden Alsaindor led the team with 15 points, while Geordiell Luna contributed 14 points, showcasing their determination on the court,” Boyce added.

“This weekend’s tournament in Sharon holds significant importance for us,” Boyce said. “We need to win both games to secure a spot in the post-season tournament. More than that, it’s an opportunity to see if the boys will dig deep, defend well, rebound effectively, and share the ball.”

Eveillard 11th in 300 at D-2 Meet

Everett High junior Kayshaun Eveilard finished in 11th place in the 300 meter dash at last week’s MIAA Division 2 State Meet that was held at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Roxbury.

Kayshaun came across the line in a time of 36.51, which was 0.17 faster than his first-place time at the Greater Boston League Championship (GBL) Meet the week before.

Eveillard also qualified to compete in the 55m dash, finishing 34th with a sprint of 6.86.

Kayshaun then joined teammates Adrien Reyes, Luvens Hector, and Lucas Nunez in the 4 x 400 relay. The Crimson Tide quartet finished in 16th place with a clocking of 3:44.26, which was about three seconds faster than their performance at the GBL Meet.

“The boys 4×4 finished strong,” said EHS head coach Jehu Cimea. “They were the last seed in the relay, but ran really well to place 16th overall. Senior Hector Luvens ran a great second leg, running 55.8, and junior captain Kayshaun Eveillard ran an amazing anchor leg, running 51.2.”

Fabrice Michaud rounded out the Crimson Tide representation at the meet, competing in the shot-put. Fabrice’s toss of 38’-4.25” placed him 21st in the competition.