Negotiations on Everett soccer stadium draw considerable attention

By Cary Shuman

The issue of the Kraft Group building a new soccer stadium in Everett for its New England Revolution team is back in the spotlight following successive Boston newspaper stories on negotiations between the Kraft Group and Mayor Michelle Wu over mitigation agreements.

Boston media did reveal that the City of Everett, led by Mayor Carlo DeMaria, has signed a very productive, preliminary agreement with the Kraft Group. That agreement would result in a $5 million payment for the construction of a year-round community center, $10 million for a housing stabilization fund, a $1 million annual payment to the City of Everett from ticket revenues, a new waterfront park that would totally transform and enhance the environment along the Mystic River, and 75 parking spaces on the site. According to the Boston Globe story, an offer was reportedly made to the City of Boston in the amount of $750,000, which would go to the improvement of athletic fields in Charlestown

The tax revenues from the new stadium would also be a huge boost financially for Everett, not to mention the prestige and glamour of having a world-class casino/resort (Encore Boston Harbor) and an MLS soccer franchise, led by the NFL’s six-time Super Bowl champion ownership team, operating on adjacent properties in the City of Everett.

DeMaria comments on CBA

Mayor DeMaria spoke about the successful negotiations with the Kraft Group and the preliminary Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) that was signed on November 6, 2023.

“Previous discussions with the Kraft Group have been productive, but there is still much work to be done,” said Mayor DeMaria. “We look forward to collaborating with stakeholders to ensure that the needs of the City of Everett, its residents, and businesses are fully considered and reflected in the future community benefits agreement.”

The DeMaria Administration noted that there is a full understanding by the parties (Kraft Group and the City of Everett) that additional items will be negotiated into the final CBA. The purpose of the initial CBA was, essentially, to set a framework for a future CBA and was crafted in preparation for the State Legislature to review while contemplating the legislation to remove the parcel from its Designated Port Area (DPA) status. Therefore, it is accurate to say that future negotiations with the Kraft Group are going to occur as the project progresses, but that conversations and commitments made thus far have been productive.

Sen. DiDomenico weighs in

on community agreements

Sen. Sal DiDomenico, who championed the legislation to bring a new soccer stadium to Everett, said, “I am hopeful that all parties, the cities of Everett, Boston, and the Kraft Group, can come together and produce a Community Benefits Agreement for both cities that will reflects the needs and wants of our communities. I know this project will provide tremendous economic and environmental benefits to our area, and I look forward to the day we can all come together and finalize an agreement that everyone will be happy with.”

Council Van Campen seeks

community meetings

on stadium

Ward 5 Councilor Robert Van Campen, who just completed a one-year term as council president, is hoping that Everett will hold community meetings to discuss the agreements before they are finalized.

“While I have learned through media reports about certain items already negotiated that appear beneficial to our community, it is imperative that the Administration conduct community meetings and seek input from those directly impacted before any agreements are finalized,” said Van Campen. “The people of Everett deserve a voice at the bargaining table.”

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers said she has submitted a request for an update on the soccer stadium for the Feb. 11 Council meeting agenda.

Charlestown Neighborhood Council seeks meeting with the Kraft Group Crystal Galvin, secretary of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council (CNC) and a member of the Soccer Stadium Subcommittee, said the CNC is seeking a meeting with representatives of the Kraft Group to discuss the preliminary mitigation agreement and quality-of-life issues relating to the new soccer stadium that is being proposed for Everett. “I read the reports that the City of Boston is being offered $750,000 that would go to the improvement of Charlestown athletic fields,” said Galvin. The CNC has not discussed the $750,000 offer specifically at a meeting, “but the reaction to the figure, as expected, was that it was significantly low and won’t meet any of our expectations.” Galvin said the CNC subcommittee has met on two occasions, the most recent a Jan. 28 session with Rep. Dan Ryan, to learn what was next in the legislative process concerning the proposed soccer stadium project. Ryan has been closely monitoring the issue, recognizing the major impacts that the 24,000 seat stadium would have on his constituents. “We discussed with Rep. Ryan how we can organize and raise issues such as the stadium’s impact on the quality of life and mitigation in particular,” said Galvin. The CNC was set to meet with Boston City Councillor Gabriela Coletta Zapata Tuesday (Feb. 4) at the CNC’s general monthly meeting. “I’m sure Councilor Coletta will be asked about the soccer stadium,” said Galvin Monday. “On our side, it’s a very topical issue as we watch the process on the legislative level unfold while also trying to have a seat at the table to get in on the conversations from the ground-level about the impact the soccer stadium will have on the lives of residents.” Galvin indicated that New England Revolution soccer team officials are willing to speak at a CNC meeting, “but honestly, we’re just waiting for the legislation conversation first, rather than having it become a debate about people’s preference for soccer and lose sight of the focus.” Galvin said residents are welcomed to join the still-forming subcommittee that is being led by CNC Chair Tom Cunha. CNC Vice Chair Mary Boucher and Treasurer Tim McKenna are other members who have taken on an active role on the subcommittee. Galvin said while a meeting with the Kraft Group was most preferable, “we would like to meet with anyone that has the best interest of Charlestown residents in mind.” “There’s been a lot of interest in getting MassDOT to the table and hopefully trying to hear from Mayor Wu’s office about their negotiation process [with the Kraft Group],” said Galvin. “There’s the issue of the traffic impacts in Sullivan Square. It’s been kick-the-can with Sullivan Square for years. Nobody wants responsibility for it, and here we are, just trying to live with the current situation.”