DeMaria, Strong Congratulate Officers on their Retirements

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Police Chief Paul Strong recently congratulated Detective James Mason and Lieutenant Jeffrey Gilmore on their retirements. Mayor DeMaria and Chief Strong gathered alongside other police officers and EPD staff at the police station to congratulate Detective Mason on his 31 years of service and Lt. Gilmore on his 30 years of service. Both officers were presented a cake and some gifts from their colleagues, along with plaques to commemorate their service to the department.