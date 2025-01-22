Hurley is Elected School Comm. Chair; Cristiano is Vice-chair

Special to the Independent

Samantha Hurley was unanimously elected chairperson of the Everett School Committee at the board’s organizational meeting that was held earlier this month.

School Committee member Jeanne Cristiano, who nominated Hurley, lauded Hurley’s election. “Samantha is just what we need,” said Cristiano. “She is a bridge-builder.”

Following her election, Hurley thanked her fellow committee members for their vote. Hurley noted four areas that will need attention in the coming year: The superintendent’s evaluation process; rules and policies that are overdue for amending; working with the City Council and other branches of municipal government to address the overcrowding problem in the Everett schools; and striving to have English as a Second Language (ESL) parents attend school board meetings because “their voices should be heard.”

Cristiano was unanimously elected the Vice-Chairperson of the committee.

In other matters, the School Committee unanimously voted to accept the following gifts and donations to the Everett schools:

— A $10,000 engineering grant for Everett High School from Project Lead the Way;

— Gift cards totaling $525 from the Kiwanis Club to the Everett Culinary Arts Department;

— 1,100 sets of new winter hats and gloves from the Kiwanis Club;

— A donation of $3,500 from Dr. Brian Leahy to the Whittier School; and

— Gift cards and toys totaling $1,500 from the Teamsters Local 25 for the Keverian School.