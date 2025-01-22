Former Everett Football Star Mike Borgonzi Named GM of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans

By Cary Shuman

Mike Borgonzi, a senior captain and All-Scholastic on Everett High School’s first Super Bowl championship team in 1997, has been selected as the new general manager of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

Courtesy photo

Mike Borgonzi

After playing football as a youth in the Everett Eagles Pop Warner organization, Borgonzi became a four-year varsity player for head coach John DiBiaso’s Crimson Tide, excelling on offense and defense.

“I congratulate Mike on his new position with the Titans,” said DiBiaso. “He has done a tremendous job in the Kansas Chiefs organization (most recently as assistant GM from 2021-24) and I’m so happy to see Mike recognized for his excellence with this exciting opportunity in his profession. I know all of Everett is proud of him.”

As an Everett High football player, Borgonzi was the first of a few DiBiaso-coached stars to go on and play at Brown University, one of the nation’s most prestigious academic institutions. Borgonzi became an All-Ivy League running back at Brown. Frank Nuzzo III, his brother, Matt Nuzzo, and their Tide teammate George Paone also continued their athletic careers at Brown. Quarterback Jake Willcox just completed his career as one of Brown’s all-time leading passers with 7,218 yards, and Willcox merits a good look from Borgonzi for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Borgonzi was a topic of prideful recognition among Everett dignitaries and guests at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast Monday at the Edward G. Connolly Center.

“To see someone from Everett climb the ranks in any profession, in any field, gives us all a sense of joy and pride,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I know Michael personally. His wife, Jill [Barringer] is a dear friend of mine who was our assistant city solicitor in Everett. I’m so happy for Michael, Jill, and the children. Getting the whole family closer to Boston, I’m sure, is a good thing. Michael deserves it. He is a great thinker, especially when it comes to football. I was hoping that Mr. Kraft would bring him to the Patriots, but maybe someday.”

Sen. Sal DiDomenico wished Borgonzi well in his new NFL managerial position.

“It’s really awesome to see a homegrown kid from our own high school and community go on to the heights he has achieved in the NFL,” said DiDomenico. “We all know his history with the Chiefs and the success he has had there, and now he gets a chance to be the GM with the Titans, so we look for good things coming out of that franchise – when they’re not playing the Patriots, of course.”

Keverian School Principal Alex Naumann said he knew Mike Borgonzi and his brother, Dave Borgonzi (currently a linebackers coach with the Chicago Bears) through his brother, Danny Naumann.

“My brother, Danny, played on the Everett team with Mike,” recalled Alex Naumann. “Mike was a very smart kid. We’re all very proud of him. I know he was a hot commodity in the NFL. I’m glad to see an Everett kid who came up through the program succeed at this high level in professional sports.”

Supt. of Schools William Hart said, “What a great choice by the Titans, and another success story from Everett. We produce great people here, and he’s on to bigger and better things. I know the family and they’re good people who have worked hard and shown determination, and I’m happy to see Mike get recognized for it.”

Ward 5 Councilor Robert Van Campen expressed his congratulations to Borgonzi.

“Congratulations to Mike on this great accomplishment,” said Van Campen. “He’s had a great career thus far, and it could not happen to someone who comes from a better Everett family.”