EHS Boys Basketball Defeats Brockton, 69-59

The Everett High boys basketball team earned its third win of the season with a 69-59 victory over Brockton this past Saturday afternoon in the EHS gm.

“It was an even matchup that ended with us securing a hard-fought victory,” said EHS head coach Gerry Boyce.

The Crimson Tide received major contributions from a number of players. Jevaun Berberena demonstrated both skill and playmaking ability, contributing significantly with nine points and six assists. “Jevaun’s ability to facilitate scoring opportunities for his teammates was crucial to our offensive game plan,” Boyce said.

Tyson Chhun showcased his versatility by finishing with seven points and grabbing three crucial rebounds, helping to maintain possession during key moments. Henrique Pinto played a vital role in Everett’s strategy, hitting for 13 points while also collecting three rebounds, proving his effectiveness on both ends of the court.

Geordiell Luna was a standout on the night and delivered an exceptional performance with 21 points and eight rebounds. “Geordiell’s consistent ability to find the basket and his tenacity on the boards significantly impacted the game’s outcome,” noted Boyce.

Cristian Vasquez also played a pivotal role, scoring 15 points and securing nine rebounds. “Cristian’s presence in the paint was felt, as he fought hard for every possession,” said Boyce.

Boyce also highlighted the contributions of some of his Tide players who did not get on the scoring chart. “Adam Aitmessaoud had a brief stint on the court, playing just around two minutes, but still contributed with two assists, showcasing his readiness to support his teammates even in limited play.

“On the team front, we recognize that there is room for improvement, particularly in protecting the ball, as we recorded double-digit turnovers,” said Boyce. “However, I was pleased to see our players excel in transitioning and displaying cohesive ball movement, reflecting our commitment to teamwork and strategic play. To build on this victory, we’ll focus on tightening our overall game and capitalizing on our strengths.”

The victory over Brockton got the Tide back on the winning track and improved their record to 3-6. Last Tuesday, Everett hosted Newton South and came out on the short end of a 61-50 decision. Cristian Vasquez hit for 11 points, followed by Henrique Pinto with nine points, Richardson Lamerique with eight, and Geordiell Luna with six.

“As a team, we executed mistake-free basketball effectively up until halftime,” said Boyce. “However, we were unable to maintain the same energy in the second half. There were too many missed assignments, which ultimately hindered our ability to secure a victory. Additionally, we did not receive sufficient contributions from all team members.”

Two days later, the Tide dropped a 71-62 contest at East Boston. Luna led the scoring with 17 points, followed by Vasquez with nine, Pinto with eight, Lamerique and Jayden Alsaindor with seven each, Chhun with six, and Berberena with five.

“On a team level, we faced challenges due to excessive penalties, including four three-second violations and one significant technical foul immediately after we executed a critical three-pointer, putting us ahead by seven points,” noted Boyce. “Our ability to function as a cohesive unit diminished defensively and offensively throughout the game as multiple players fouled out. Instances of individualistic play detracted from our performance in a challenging away environment. Let us view this experience as a setback and a stepping-stone toward growth. Together, we can learn, evolve, and emerge stronger.”

Boyce and his crew, who are approaching the halfway mark of the 2025 campaign, were scheduled to meet Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Malden yesterday (Tuesday) and will host GBL foe Medford tomorrow (Thursday) evening at 7:00 at the EHS gym.

The Tide then will take on St. Mary’s of Lynn this Sunday afternoon at 1:30 at Emmanuel College and will trek to GBL rival Lynn English next Tuesday.

On a separate note, the EHS basketball community is mourning the loss this past week of Lalita Davis, the mother of Crimson Tide alumnus Ghared Boyce, the all-time leading scorer with 2000+ points for the Everett High boys basketball program. We join with the EHS community in offering our prayers and condolences to the family.

Boys track rolls past English, 65-23

The Everett boys indoor track and field team cruised to a 65-23 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) opponent Lynn English last Thursday at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Roxbury.

The Tide won nine of the 10 individual events, led by Kayshaun Eveillard, who won three events to score 15 points for the EHS side of the scoresheet. Kayshaun took the 55 meter dash with a sprint of 6.91; the 300 dash with a clocking iof 38.52; and the long jump with a leap of 19’-6.5”, a distance that was the best of the night among all GBL competitors.

The other first-place finishers for the Tide were: Adrien Reyes in the 600 in 1:43.22; Lucas Nunez in the 1000 in 2:59.55; Jeremy Whitlow in the mile in 5:37.08; Fabrice Michaud in the shot-put with a throw of 39’-4.5”; Luvens Hector in the 55 hurdles in 9.08; and David Huezo-Erazo in the two-mile run in 12:36.60.

Adding three points with second-place performances were: Yuriel Ortiz in the 55 dash; Luvens Hector in the 300 dash; Tyre Lule in the 600; Miguel Ventura in the mile; Gaetano Foster in the shot; and Bryan Lewis in the two-mile.

Contributing single points with third-place finishes were: Yuriel Ortiz in the long jump and Pratyush Darai in the 1000.

Coach Jehu Cimea and his crew will be back on the track tomorrow (Thursday) at the Reggie to take on GBL foes Malden and Somerville in a tri-meet.

Girls track falls to LE

Although the Everett High girls indoor track and field team came out on the short end of a 57-31 decision to Greater Boston League (GBL) foe Lynn English, four Lady Crimson Tide won their individual events.

Shashi Pokhrel won the two-mile in.a time of 17:43.18; Devon Gomez-Walrond captured the 55 hurdles with a clocking of 10.98; Graziella Foster won the shot-put with a toss of 25’-5”; and Akanksha Neupane took the one-mile with a clocking of 6:58.88.

Scoring three points for the Lady Tide with second-place efforts were: Yelsa Garcia in the 55 dash, Zyelle Cannon-Mathis in the 300 dash; and Milena Antonio in the 1000.

Third-place finishers who contributed single points were: Fahema Coudo in the shot-put and Karla Tobias Robles in the 600.

The girls will be back on the track tomorrow (Thursday) at the Reggie to take on GBL foes Malden and Somerville in a tri-meet.

Girls basketball hosts English on Tuesday

The Everett High girls basketball team is taking on the role of “road warriors” this week. Coach Riley Dunn and her crew were scheduled to trek to Lowell this past Monday, to Somerville yesterday (Tuesday), and to Malden tomorrow (Thursday). They will return home next Tuesday to host Lynn English. The opening tip on the EHS floor is set for 6:00.