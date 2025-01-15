Obituaries 01-15-2025

Paula Keefe

Her life was a testament to her unwavering faith and the love she shared with her family and friends

Paula Keefe, a spirited and loving soul, passed away on January 9, 2025. She will be remembered for her strength, love and resilience by those who were fortunate enough to know her. Paula remained strong and smiling throughout many of life’s challenges including her 30 year battle against M.S. Paula’s life was a testament to her unwavering faith and the love she shared with her family and friends. Paula’s vibrant spirit was expressed through her creative hobbies, which included her famous beaded angels, arts and crafts, and the decorative cakes that she baked with love.

Paula’s dedication was not only evident in her personal life but also in the roles she undertook within her community. She was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, a religious educator, and an active participant in Generations of Faith. Her unwavering faith was a strength for her during some of her greatest challenges, inspiring all who came in contact with her. Paula’s involvement didn’t stop at church activities. She was also a Seniors Activities Director, coordinating the Heritage Quilt for the City of Chelsea.

Paula’s enthusiasm was also demonstrated in her involvement with Nazareth Academy, where she coordinated Bingo, as well as through her support for the Everett Girls Softball League. Her dedication to these causes was indicative of her deep love of family and friends. Paula will be remembered not just for her deeds, but for her gift of gab and her ability to befriend everyone she met.

She was the loving wife of 53 years to Daniel Keefe’ devoted mother of Kelly Keefe Marchant (Michael) of Everett, the late Kristen Keefe, Danielle Keefe (Kali Wilson- Keefe) of Medford and Caroline Keefe (Ardi Kotoni) of Lincoln; beloved Nana of Kristen and Michaela Marchant and Daniel and Kennedy Kotoni; cherished daughter of Ruth Penachio and the late Walter as well as several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and treasured friends.

A visitation for Paula was held Monday, January 13 at Paul Buonfiglio & Sons’ Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 14 the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Parish, 194 Nichols Street, Everett. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery 302 Elm Street, Everett. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Paula’s memory to a charity of one’s choice We invite you to celebrate Paula Keefe’s life by sharing your memories, stories and photos on her memorial page. May they serve as a testament to her spirit, her dedication and the love she shared with us all.