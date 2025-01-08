EHS Roundup

EHS girls top Chelsea, 59-32

The Everett High girls basketball team celebrated the New Year with a 59-32 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Chelsea last Thursday evening in the EHS gym.

Senior captain Emilia Maria Babcock posted her first double-double of the season with an impressive stat line of 26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

Freshman Julianna Rivera played aggressively and pumped in 18 points, including an outstanding 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

Gerniah Boyce recorded a near double-double with eight points and nine boards. “Gemiah played tough down low,” said EHS head coach Riley Dunn.

Kylee Nord also made a strong contribution to the winning effort, chipping in three steals and five rebounds. “Kylee received the ‘Impact Player’ team award for her hustle and heart. She always is making a positive impact for her team,” said Dunn.

“This was a great team effort,” added Dunn, whose Lady Crimson Tide crew will be back in action next Thursday (Jan.10) when they trek to GBL rival Lynn English.

Foster wins medal at Frosh-Soph Meet

Sophomore Graziella Foster brought home a seventh-place medal in the shot-put at Saturday’s MSTCA Freshman-Sophomore Track and Field Meet that was held at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

Graziella earned her trip to the medal podium with a personal record (PR) throw of 27’-1” in the final throw of the finals.

On the boys’ side, sophomore Godson Delisme sprinted to a strong 14th place finish among the large field of more than 80 competitors in the 300 meter dash with a clocking of 39.11, equaling his PR.

“It was a great meet for our freshmen and sophomores,” said EHS head coach Jehu Cimea.

Both the Crimson Tide boys and girls teams are scheduled to resume their dual-meet regular season against their Greater Boston League foes with a meet against Lynn English at the Reggie tomorrow (Thursday).

EHS boys fall short to Classical; host Brockton Sat.

The Everett High boys basketball team put up a strong effort in their contest at Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical last Thursday, but came up on the short end of a 67-58 decision.

Christian Vasquez was a standout performer once again for the Crimson Tide, coming off the bench to contribute 21 points, along with three steals and four rebounds. Geordiell Luna Morales also played well, reaching double figures with 11 points.

“This was a tough loss,” said EHS head coach Gerry Boyce. “It was a tightly-contested affair, and I’m proud of the effort our team put forth.

“As we look ahead, it’s clear that finding the defensive intensity we had last year has been a challenge with our younger players,” Boyce continued. “We need to focus on improving our defense, rebounding, and sharing the basketball to enhance our performance moving forward.”

Boyce and his crew will face a trio of non-league opponents this week. They took on Newton South last night (Tuesday) and will make the short trek to East Boston tomorrow (Thursday). They will entertain Brockton this Saturday afternoon with a 5:30 opening tip in the EHS gym.

The Tide will host GBL foes Malden next Tuesday and Medford next Thursday. Both of those contests will tip-off at 7:00.