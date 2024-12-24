News Briefs

City Offices Closed Jan. 1 as Everett Observes New Year’s Day

City offices will be closed to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 as Everett observes the New Year’s Day holiday. City offices will re-open on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 with regular hours for residents.

Observed on the first day in January each year, New Year’s Day marks the beginning of a new calendar year and is a federal holiday in the United States. It is often celebrated by reflecting on past years, while setting resolutions and goals for the new year to come.

Wednesday’s observance will delay trash and recycling pickup by one day for the rest of the week. Please place your trash and recycling bins neatly on the sidewalk on the day after your regularly scheduled pickup for this week only. The following is the adjusted holiday schedule:

• Pickups regularly scheduled for Wednesday will be on Thursday, Jan. 2.

• Pickups regularly scheduled for Thursday will be on Friday, Jan. 3.

• Pickups regularly scheduled for Friday will be on Saturday, Jan. 4.

• Please note that trash and recycling pickup prior to the holiday will not be affected this week.

If you have any questions, please call the Constituent Services Department by dialing 311 or 617-394-2270.