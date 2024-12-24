Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

*** The Everett Public Libraries will be closing early at 5pm on Tuesday, December 31st, and will be closed all day on Wednesday, January 1st for New Year’s Day. ***

Announcing the 25 in ‘25 Reading Challenge! We were so pleased with the turnout for our 24 in ‘24 Challenge that we decided to up the ante. The Everett Public Libraries now challenge you to read 25 books in 2025! Crack open an old favorite, try a new genre, or listen to an audio book – if you’re reading, it counts! Prizes provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries will be awarded to those who complete the challenge. Visit everett.beanstack.com to get started.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected]

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, December 30th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Countdown to NOON YEAR Join us in the Parlin Children’s Library on Tuesday December 31st at 11:30 AM for a Countdown to NOON Year Party! Children and their caregivers are invited to a special, child friendly New Years Eve celebration! Countdown to NOON Year!. Ring in 2025 with music and refreshments, party hats and noise blowers, a 60 second countdown and a sparkling grape juice toast. Happy Noon Year! This event is intended for children and families.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday appointment with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.