Welcome Mat

Michigan graduate Eli Guttentag takes the reins of Everett High wrestling program

By Cary Shuman

Eli Guttentag is a scholar-athlete, to be sure.

An All-A student in high school and a graduate of the prestigious University of Michigan, Guttentag also excelled on the mat, reaching the wrestling finals in the state of Maryland.

Everett High wrestling

coach Eli Guttentag is

pictured during a team

practice at Malden High

School.

Guttentag is the new Everett High School head coach of the wrestling co-op program that also includes Revere, Malden, Chelsea, and Medford. He is being joined by Malden High head coach Kevin Isaza at the helm of the GBL wrestling universe.

Guttentag has also begun in his position as a mathematics (algebra, geometry) teacher at EHS, having earned his degree from Michigan in Statistics, with a minor in Philosophy, in 2023.

“I’m excited to begin my first head coaching opportunity,” said Guttentag. “Everett has some fantastic athletes, and I look forward to helping them become outstanding wrestlers and student-athletes.”

A proud Michigan man

Of course, the first questions asked to the new coach was: How great was your college experience at Michigan and did you get to watch Everett football star Mike Sainristil compete for the national champion Wolverines?

“I’m a huge Michigan football fan, of course, and legitimately my friends and I consider Mike Sainristil one of our heroes,” related Guttentag. “He made some of the biggest plays and produced some of my favorite sports memories in my life. I was able to be in Houston to watch Michigan win the national championship.”

Guttentag also stayed close to the mat at Michigan, organizing and overseeing the school’s club wrestling team.

“I loved my time in Michigan,” said Guttentag. “My dad [Steven] went to Michigan. My grandfather [Joe] went to Michigan. I’m third generation Michigan.”

And rounding out the Maize and Blue tradition is his mother [Stacy Winick], who is a graduate of the University Michigan Law School.

“Michigan is not only the best school in the Big-10, it’s the best school in the world,” boasted Eli while smiling broadly.

Part of an amazing family tradition in wrestling

Eli Guttentag was a four-year standout in wrestling at Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C.

He was a multi-time county and regional champion, a state finalist and two-time semifinalist. His weight divisions ranged from 106 pounds as a freshman to 132 pounds as a senior.

“Both my brothers (Ike Guttentag and Drew Guttentag) wrestle at Wesleyan University,” noted Eli. “They’re fantastic wrestlers. I taught them everything they know. I want that on the record.”

Pleased to return to the wrestling scene

Guttentag, who began wrestling in the second grade, is happy to be back in the sport after a one-year hiatus, during which he did a lot of traveling.

“I could not be more excited to be back in wrestling,” said Guttentag.

Guttentag has more than 10 Everett High wrestlers competing for the team and hopes to increase that number.

“It’s a good turnout, but I hope to build it up,” he said. “We have about 35 wrestlers total who will compete in 14 weight divisions. We’re excited about the season ahead.”

From Maryland to Michigan to Massachusetts, Eli Guttentag has been a goodwill ambassador for the sport of wrestling, and he hopes to make his mat (pun intended) as the scholarly leader of the Crimson Tide program.