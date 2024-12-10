Winter Sports Season in Full Swing this Week

The 2025 winter sports season kicks into high gear this coming week for Crimson Tide athletes.

The EHS girls basketball team will entertain Greater Boston League (GBL) opponent Revere tomorrow (Thursday) evening at 6:00. They will host GBL rival Lynn Classical next Thursday, also at 6:00.

Coach Riley Dunn and her squad are scheduled to meet GBL foes Chelsea, Malden, Revere, Somerville, Lynn English, and Lynn Classical twice each and GBL rival Medford once.

Non-league opponents include Lowell (2), Acton-Boxborough, Brockton, Gloucester, and Marblehead.

The EHS hockey team, which once again will be a co-op team with Malden and Revere headed by coach Craig Richards, will open its season tomorrow (Thursday) with GBL foe Somerville at the latter’s Veterans Memorial Rink at 5:30.

They will play at Keefe Academy on Sunday and will host the Lynn English/Lynn Classical co-op squad at Allied Veterans Rink next Wednesday at 7:00.

Coach Jehu Cimea and the EHS girls and boys indoor track teams will open their GBL season next Thursday (December 19) with a tri-meet against GBL foes Medford and Revere at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury. All of the GBL meets once again this season will take place at the Reggie, with each school competing in three tri-meets and one dual meet with their seven GBL opponents. In addition, Cimea and his crew will compete in the usual array of MSTCA and MIAA meets throughout the winter, beginning with the MSTCA Winter Festival for large schools this Sunday at the Reggie.