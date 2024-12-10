EHS Boys Basketball Opens Season at Revere

The Everett High boys basketball team will open its 2025 season tomorrow (Thursday) evening when coach Gerry Boyce and his Crimson Tide made the short trek eastward on the Revere Beach Parkway to meet Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Revere.

The season-opening tip is set for 7:00.

“We are fortunate to have a dedicated group of players who display exceptional chemistry and character,” said Boyce. “Our captains, Jevaun Berberena, Tyson Chhun, and Henrique Pinto, will provide strong leadership both on and off the court, guiding our promising roster that includes Geordiell Morales.

“As we prepare for the challenges ahead, we recognize that our team is currently developing in areas such as experience and size,” Boyce continued. “This season, we are focused on fostering growth and improvement each week. Our aim is to cultivate a strong work ethic, demonstrate tenacity, and concentrate on one game at a time to maximize our potential. I am optimistic that with our commitment to learning and teamwork, we will see significant progress throughout the season.”

In addition to the trio of captains Berberena, Chhun, and Pinto, the Crimson Tide varsity roster includes Antonio Iraola, John Luna, Deyvid Xavier, Benji Joseph, Jamill Nelson, Adam Aitmessaoud, Jayden Sanchez, Cristian Vasquez, Sean Burnett, Jayden Alsaindor, Richardson Lamerique, and Geordiell Luna Morales.

The Crimson Tide presently are scheduled to play GBL foes Lynn English, Lynn Classical, and Malden twice each and GBL foes Revere, Chelsea, Medford, and Somerville once apiece.

Non-league opponents include Newton South, East Boston, Brockton, and Brookline, plus Lincoln-Sudbury and another non-league foe to be determined in a holiday tournament at King Philip Regional HS during the Christmas break.

After the opener with Revere, Boyce and his crew will host GBL fierce rival Lynn English on Tuesday in a key early-season league matchup. The opening tip with the Bulldogs is set for 7:00 and a packed house is expected to be on hand at the EHS gym.