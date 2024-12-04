Popular Everett Square Store will Reportedly Close

By Cary Shuman

Everett Square Convenience, one of the busiest stores in the square, is reportedly going out of business.

A visit to the store this week revealed that the instant lottery tickets were dwindling, and it was learned that state lottery officials would be removing the draw game ticket machines this week. The stock in the beverage cases was low.

Everett Convenience Mart is reportedly closing its doors after 20 years in business.

The store is a favorite among Lottery players, and it sold a $1 million winning instant ticket in 2022.

Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky, who is a close friend of the business owner, confirmed that the store will be closing its doors. Matewsky said he is a regular customer, often purchasing newspapers there.

A drug store previously occupied the location for many years before Everett Square Convenience opened 20 years ago.

“I’m sorry to hear that the store will be closing,” said Matewsky. “The store has been a fixture in the neighborhood. The owner is a real gentleman and it’s a very friendly, family-run operation.”

Matewsky expects another business will be opening at the site, whose official address is 445 Broadway.

“It’s a great location because there’s a lot of foot traffic,” offered Matewsky.