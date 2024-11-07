Updates on the Incident at 51 Gledhill Avenue

Special to the Independent

On October 30, units of the Everett Police Department and first responders arrived to the scene of a reported car crash on Wilbur Street. While on scene, officers discovered an unknown substance which was collected and sent to the crime lab for analysis. The incident did not pose a threat to the public and Everett PD determined that there were no arrestable offenses at that time.

Subsequently, on November 3 and November 4, Everett PD received further reports that an unknown individual discarded unknown substances at several locations within the City of Everett. The Everett Fire Department and Inspectional Services Department responded and while wearing protective gear safely cleaned and discarded residue from the scene to protect the health and safety of the general public. At no time was there a threat to the public.

During the morning of November 4, the Inspectional Services Department also located a discarded container on Sycamore Street. A subsequent investigation led Everett Police to investigate the premises of 51 Gledhill Avenue in Everett. Through the cooperation of the homeowner, the police were able to uncover a lab that had the ingredients to produce MDMA/ECSTASY.

Upon this discovery, the Everett Fire Department and members of the Criminal Investigation Unit and members from the drug unit within the Everett Police Department responded to the scene to conduct further investigations. As part of this process, the house was immediately secured and partner units from the office of the Massachusetts Fire Marshal and the Massachusetts State Police responded to provide additional assistance. Laboratory technicians were then able to secure samples of suspected narcotics located within the premises for testing.

The residence at 51 Gledhill Avenue was secured during the evening and the Everett Inspectional Services Department coordinated the clean-up efforts with a specialist cleaning firm.

During the morning hours of November 5, the Everett Police Department arrested Alexander Yaksic, 33, of Everett on a Federal Probation Warrant. Mr. Yaksic is the suspect related to an incident at 51 Gledhill Avenue and at other locations in the City of Everett and he will be charged with numerous narcotics-related offenses.

“I would like to thank Chief Strong, the entire Everett Police Department, Everett Fire Department, Inspectional Services Department, and our partners in state law enforcement for their exceptional work investigating this incident,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “The exemplary response of our first responders and the professional degree of coordination with state agencies is representative of the commitment our team has to ensuring the safety and security of the people of Everett. I would also like to thank the people of Everett for their cooperation throughout the investigation.”

“I am proud of the work of the Everett Police Department during this investigation,” said Everett Police Chief Paul Strong. “I would also like to thank the Everett Fire Department, Inspectional Services Department, the Massachusetts Fire Marshal, and Massachusetts State Police for their cooperation. The common goal during investigations is to protect the public and to protect personnel – on all fronts this was a major success.”

Inspectional Services teams will continue to oversee clean-up services at the premises of 51 Gledhill Avenue. There remains no threat to public safety.