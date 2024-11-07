DeMaria Welcomes the Opportunity to Showcase City’s Election Process

Special to the Independent

Everett was one of eight Massachusetts cities being monitored on Election Day Nov. 5 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice, for compliance with federal voting rights.

Election monitors in Massachusetts were assigned to polling locations in Everett, Fitchburg, Leominster, Lowell, Malden, Methuen, Quincy and Salem. Assistant United States Attorney Anuj Khetarpal has been appointed as Voting Rights Coordinator for the District of Massachusetts and led the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Election Day monitoring efforts. Nationally, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division will coordinate the effort which includes monitors from the Civil Rights Division, other Department divisions, U.S. Attorney’s Offices and federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management.

Everett Election Inspectors Gerry Fox, Marge Dracko, and Clarellyn Nee are pictured inside the George Keverian Room polling place on Election Day Tuesday.

“The Department’s longstanding Election Day Program is vital to combatting discrimination at the polls and furthering public confidence in the electoral process. Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination. My office is proud to be a part of this important effort to protect the sacrosanct right to vote,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua A. Levy.

Mayor Carlo Demaria said he welcomed the opportunity to demonstrate the City’s fair and efficient election practices and that he was proud of the Everett Election Department’s efforts in serving voters.

“The City of Everett has always taken great pride in ensuring that all registered voters have the resources and accommodations they need to make their voice heard in local, state, and national elections,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “The Elections Department has long made accessibility a priority in how it conducts elections and I’m proud of their efforts to better serve voters.

As one of 41 communities across 27 states to host monitors during Election Day, we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate to the region and to the country how best to run an election in which eligible voters are able to freely, fairly, and safely cast their ballot.”

(Information obtained from a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release was used in compiling this story).