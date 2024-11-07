Everett High School Football Falls Short of MIAA Post Season Berth

Special to the Independent

The Everett High School football fell short of qualifying for the MIAA playoffs after absorbing a 42-18 loss to Revere High on Senior Night at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium. Revere (4-4) scored two first-quarter touchdowns, recovering an onside kick following the initial score, to take a 16-0 lead before the Crimson Tide (3-5) had its first offensive possession of the game.

Everett entered the game in the 16th and final spot in the Division 1 power rankings. Manny Santiago’s 1-yard touchdown run closed the gap to 16-6 in the second quarter, but Revere answered with the second of three Danny Hou-to-Geo Woodard touchdown passes to take a 22-6 lead into the half. Woodard rushed for more than 200 yards in a superb individual performance. Everett mounted a comeback in the third quarter as Carlos Rodriguez scored on a 3-yard run to slice the margin to 22-12. However, Revere responded with three unanswered touchdowns, one coming on a 51-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Anthony Peletere.

Gio Berrios scored Everett’s final touchdown on a 2-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Revere, who started the season 0-4 but has since won four games in a row, hadn’t beaten Everett since the 1991 season. Everett will play St. John’s of Shrewsbury Friday, Nov. 8 in a consolation game.