Anthem Everett Holds Grand Opening

Greystar was joined by Everett elected officials, City staff, and residents on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of Anthem Everett, a 450-apartment community in Everett’s Commercial Triangle District.
Anthem Everett was delivered as part of Greystar’s investment in Everett, which also includes Maxwell (384 units), Jade (325 units), Juniper (741 units), and Mason (330 units). At the event, Greystar’s Senior Director of Development, Ryan Souls, presented a $20,000 contribution to the City of Everett to support future public works projects.