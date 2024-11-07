Anthem Everett Holds Grand Opening

Greystar was joined by Everett elected officials, City staff, and residents on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of Anthem Everett, a 450-apartment community in Everett’s Commercial Triangle District.

Photo Courtesy Elyse Pono Photography

Shown (left to right) are Dan Conley, Special Counsel at Mintz and Senior Advisor at ML Strategies; Jay Monty, Director of Transportation and Mobility, City of Everett; Sal DiDomenico, Massachusetts State Senator; Ryan Souls, Senior Director of Development, Greystar; Matt Lattanzi, Director of the Planning & Development Department, City of Everett; Stephanie Martins, Everett City Councilor; Jim Parr, Planning Board Member.

Anthem Everett was delivered as part of Greystar’s investment in Everett, which also includes Maxwell (384 units), Jade (325 units), Juniper (741 units), and Mason (330 units). At the event, Greystar’s Senior Director of Development, Ryan Souls, presented a $20,000 contribution to the City of Everett to support future public works projects.