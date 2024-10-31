The Five Ballot Questions

There are five questions on this year’s ballot. All five of the questions involve complex changes to state law. We urge all voters to study the ballot questions and read the pros and cons of each. In sum, the questions are as follows:

— Question 1 would change state law to permit the State Auditor to perform an audit of the state legisla­ture. The proponents say that the change will enhance transparency of the state legislature’s internal spending, while the opponents contend that the measure will vi­olate the concept of the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches of government. In addition, it should be noted that a “Yes” vote almost surely will result in the matter being taken to the State Supreme Judicial Court to determine its constitutional­ity.

— Question 2 would eliminate the MCAS test as a prerequisite for receiving a high school diploma in Mas­sachusetts. The MCAS, which requires students to pass tests in English, math, and science in order to receive a high school diploma, has been in existence since 1993, when the landmark Education Reform Bill (which was spearheaded by the late Tom Birmingham when he was the State Senator from Chelsea, Revere, and Everett) be­came law. The proponents of this question assert that the MCAS is a one-size-fits-all test that does not really mea­sure whether a student has achieved sufficient proficien­cy to merit receiving a high school diploma. Converse­ly, the opponents of the measure argue that the MCAS represents the only means for objectively evaluating every student. In addition, the opponents of eliminating the MCAS assert that the MCAS has raised educational standards in Massachusetts, which annually is ranked among the best public education systems in the country.

— Question 3 would give Transportation Network Drivers (such as Uber and Lyft drivers) the right to form a union. Under the law as it stands presently, those driv­ers are considered to be independent contractors, not employees.

— Question 4 would permit individuals to possess and grow their own psychedelic mushrooms and would provide for the sale of these substances at “licensed fa­cilitators.” In addition, the proposed law would estab­lish a Natural Psychedelic Substances Commission that would regulate the sale of psychedelic products. Propo­nents cite the growing body of research that indicates that treatment with psychedelics provides benefits for those suffering from depression and PTSD. The oppo­nents note that treatment with psychedelics needs to be highly-supervised by medical professionals, but the pro­posed law does not do so.

Question 5 would alter the compensation for tipped workers. The change in the law would affect workers most notably in the restaurant industry.