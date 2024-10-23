Early voting process begins in Everett

Elections Commission Chair Sergio Cornelio said the early voting process for the U.S. Presidential Election has drawn “a steady flow of voters” during the first few days of operations at City Hall.

“The last couple of days we’ve had a few hundred people vote in person, and approximately 1,000 mail ballots out of 4,000 that were mailed out have come back, so things are moving pretty well,” Cornelio said Monday. Cornelio expects between 12,000-14,000 voters to cast their ballots on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Cornelio and his staff have received praise from early voters for the efficiency of the process. Voters can park their vehicles in reserved spaces in the City Hall parking lot. Once a voter enters the Keverian Room, there are officials ready to assist the voter and distribute the ballot. The voter has access to a private voting booth.

The voter then gives the ballot to a member of the election staff for recording.