The King of Breads

Company owner Joseph Piantedosi appears on food show hosted by Everett native

Joseph Piatendosi Jr., owner of the famed Piantedosi Baking Company of Malden, made a guest appearance on the “Fabulous Foods With Victoria Fabbo” show that is broadcast from the RevereTV studios.

Everett native Victoria Fabbo, a professional chef and registered dietician, welcomed the esteemed businessman and WRKO Radio personality to her show where Piantedosi joined her in making a special dish of Italian meatballs which eventually found their home inside the baking company’s signature sub rolls and sliders.

“It was a joy to have Mr. Piantedosi as a guest on my show,” said Fabbo, who grew up in Everett, daughter of Victor and Karen Fabbo, who owned a restaurant in Melrose. “I’m thankful and grateful that he was able to take time out of his busy day to join me and break bread. One of my childhood memories is going to the Piantedosi Baking Company for breads and rolls. To be able to have him on my show was fantastic.”

The name “Piantedosi” has stood for excellence for decades, with its dinner rolls served at such legendary restaurants as the former Hilltop Steakhouse in Saugus, and its sub rolls at Super Sub in Beverly. Piantedosi products are available in leading supermarkets such as Market Basket, Stop & Stop, Hannafords, Shaw’s, Star Market and McKinnon’s (Everett)

Piantedosi said the company was founded in 1916 by his grandparents, Salvatore and Mary Piantedosi. It originated in Everett before moving to its longtime headquarters on Commercial Street in Malden where there is an outlet store.

Known for his many philanthropic endeavors, Joseph Piantedosi is also the host of a popular radio show, “Breaking Bread” that airs Saturdays at 2 p.m. on WRKO-AM Radio. The show is streamed worldwide.

(The Fabulous Foods show featuring Joseph Piantedosi and Victoria Fabbo is will begin airing this week and can be found on Revere TV, and the Fabulous Foods YouTube page).