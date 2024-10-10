Sumner Tunnel Ends Overnight Weekend Closure for Repairs 

Special to the Independent

The Sumner Tunnel marked its final full weekend closure as part of the restoration project. The project is now considered substantially complete. The schedule allowed for an additional five weekend closures that would have continued into mid-November but no more will be required. Remaining work will be finished under normal off-peak operations. In addition to weekend closures over the past two years, the project also included two extended summertime closures.

A Look at the Project during Construction

…And After

The total rehabilitation effort included work on the tunnel ceiling, roadway, walls, wiring, drainage and additional improvements which will increase safety and climate resiliency. The project is a major investment in the state’s transportation infrastructure and extends the tunnel’s useful life by at least 75 years.

“The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project was a hugely important effort that ensures this vital piece of infrastructure is in the best possible condition going forward,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We know this project created inconveniences for the public and particularly the people of East Boston. We thank them for their patience and cooperation.”

“We are thrilled that we have been able to deliver this project ahead of schedule” said State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “I want to thank our contractor, JF White, who worked tirelessly with our team at MassDOT to find ways to accelerate this important work. I also want to thank the travelling public and residents for their patience and support during this important project.”

During the extensive rehabilitation of the entire tunnel the pre-existing suspended ceiling was removed and over 700 precast concrete arches installed, new fireproof wallboard was installed throughout the length of the tunnel making a dramatic improvement in its fire safety. Over 500 new light fixtures were installed, and new conduit and cables were put in place. The existing asphalt was removed from the length of the roadway and the concrete below was rehabilitated. Granite curbing and drain inlet were replaced. The entire length of the roadway was repaved and relined.

This weekend’s closure was the 59th ne dating back to 2022. The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project offered a variety of mitigation options for individuals coming from all travel points. Mitigation options included free trips on the MBTA Blue Line; free and reduced cost water ferry options; reduced Commuter Rail fares for riders; reduced parking costs at MBTA and Commuter Rail parking lots and garages; discounted tolls for residents; and additional options for travelers to and from Logan Airport.

Sumner Project By The Numbers:

• 59 weekend closures: Friday from 11:00 p.m. to Monday Morning 5:00 a.m.

• 2023 summer shutdown: July 5 to August 31, 2023 = 57 Days

• 2024 summer shutdown: July 5 to August 5, 2024 = 31 Days

• 13,516 square yards of concrete roadway was rehabilitated

• 4307 tons of asphalt paving was laid

• 420 linear feet of granite curbing was replaced

• 69 new drainage inlets were installed • 165,000 square feet of fireboard was installed

• 3,800 dropped ceiling panels were removed

• 735 precast arch segments and 146 precast ceiling slabs were installed, each weighing well over six tons

• 502 new light fixtures installed

• 42,800 linear feet of conductor installed

• 24,000 linear feet of fiber optic cable installed