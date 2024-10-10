Rogers will Vote ‘Yes’ on Question 2

Special to the Independent

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers told the Everett Independent that she will be voting ‘yes’ on Question 2 which will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. Rogers, a 2010 graduate of Everett High School and 2014 graduate of the Montserrat School Art, Beverly, issued the following statement: “Massachusetts prides itself on having some of the best public schools in the country, but when it comes to MCAS, quality education is restricted when standardized testing becomes the focal point in the classroom.

This November, I’m voting ‘Yes’ on Question 2 because I believe it is time to end MCAS requirements entirely. MCAS puts immense pressure on students and teachers alike at the cost of creativity, critical thinking, and a passion for learning.”