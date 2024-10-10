News Everett High Football Defeats Taunton, 35-15 by Independent Staff • October 10, 2024 • 0 Comments Bob Marra PhotoThe Everett High School football team defeated Taunton High, 35-15, on Homecoming Night last Friday at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Crimson Tide improved their record to 2-3. Everett will return to action on against Brockton (1-3) on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Rocky Marciano Stadium in Brockton. Shown is Emanuel Santiago (22) dodges Taunton’s Ayvan Lopes after catching a screen pass during Everett’s opening drive to a touchdown.