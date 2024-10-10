Cultural Council Grant Cycle is Open to Everett Artists

The Everett Cultural Council [ECC] invites Everett artists and culture creators to apply for Massachusetts Cultural Council grants. Last year the Everett Council awarded over $30,000 to 31 Everett projects. The grant cycle is open to Massachusetts based individuals, artists, non-profit community groups, cultural institutions, public agencies, and schools whose activities are related to the arts, humanities, or sciences and have a public benefit.

Past funded projects have included concerts, plays, robotics and art classes and festivals. Applicants do not have to be Everett residents, but projects must take place in Everett or be directly intended for Everett residents. Maximum award is $1500. The application deadline is October 16, 2024. For information on priorities and guidelines visit https://massculturalcouncil.org/local-council/everett/ or email the council at: [email protected].