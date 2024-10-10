EHS Sports

Level week for EHS boys soccer

The Everett High boys soccer team enjoyed a level week, going 1-1-1 against three opponents.

Last Tuesday, the Crimson Tide hosted Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Medford at 7-Acre Park and earned a 2-0 victory. Everett had a strong first half of possessing the ball and creating multiple chances, but did not dent the Mustangs’ net until the second half. Captain Gabriel Garcia (assisted by sophomore Efrain Ramos) and senior Henrique Pinto (assisted by senior Jefferson Carballo) reached the back of the Medford net to provide the offense, while goalkeeper Douglas Landaverde made six saves to post the clean sheet.

Two days later the Tide entertained GBL foe Malden.

“It was a very rough start for us trying to create chances and hold onto the ball,” said EHS head coach Rodney Landaverde. “It was not a successful first half.”

The second half also saw the Tide initially prove unable to establish momentum and the Golden Tornadoes broke the deadlock with a goal with about 25 minutes left in the game. However, the deficit seemed to spur the Crimson Tide to pick up their intensity, as they began to push the ball forward.

Everett’s efforts paid off with about seven minutes remaining when Luvens Hector reached the back of the Malden net, assisted by senior defender Antony Henriquez (his first assist of the year) for the 1-1 tie.

This past Saturday the Tide made the long trek to non-league opponent Lowell, the second-ranked team in the state with a perfect 10-0 record. “We were missing some key players defensively and had to make some adjustments and rotate players,” said Landaverde. “We conceded early on and were down 1-0 at halftime. In the second half we were able to hold the ball and generate chances, but we were short of finishing.”

Lowell was awarded a free kick and converted for the 2-0 finale.

“Junior Daniel Pinho got a solid amount of minutes under his belt this game and did very well communicating and keeping Lowell’s attack at bay,” noted Landaverde. “As a staff we were pleased with how well we played against a top-ranked team in the state and it gave us a glimpse of what we can expect come tournament time.”

Landaverde and his crew, who stand at 4-1-4 in the GBL and are 4-2-4 overall, were slated to make the short trips to GBL foes Chelsea yesterday (Tuesday) and first-place Revere tomorrow (Thursday). They will travel to GBL rival Lynn English next Monday.

The Senior Night for the boys has been confirmed for Tuesday, October 22, against Somerville in their final GBL matchup of the year. The contest will kick-off at 7:00 under the lights at Everett Memorial Stadium.

“I am looking forward to returning back to where I once played during my time as a player at Everett High School and seeing our fans in the stands cheering us on,” said Landaverde. “Our senior ceremony will begin at 6:30 and I would love to pack the stadium one more time to honor our seniors and there is no better place to welcome our community than Everett Stadium.”

Girls volleyball earns big win over Chelsea

The Everett High girls volleyball team earned an important victory last week, defeating Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Chelsea 25-13, 21-25, 13-25, 25-19, 15-12.

“It is definitely satisfying to win a game like that, especially against an opponent that has had our number the past few years,” said EHS head coach Michael Fineran of his team’s first five-set triumph of the season. “They were the only team to beat us 3-0 in the first half of the season, so we had something to prove.”

The victory improved the Lady Crimson Tide to 4-7 on the year and marked their fourth win in five matches. Fineran and his crew need to go 6-3 the rest of the way in order to earn a spot in the post-season state tournament.

“That’s been our goal all year. We dug ourselves a hole starting 0-6, but we have given ourselves a real shot to make it,” Fineran said.

“Another reason this win was satisfying is that it started out like most of our matches this year — we dominated the first set, as we have done in nine of our 11 matches, including the three matches against the first and second place teams in the league,” said Fimneran. “And as with many of those matches though, we could not sustain it. However, we recovered in the fourth set and then fought hard to earn the win in the final frame.

“It’s a cliche to say that it took a total team effort, but for us that was 100% true,” Fineran continued. “We played 14 people during the match and each one contributed something invaluable to the team.

“We were led as always by our two senior captains, Victoria Rodrigues and Sonia Constanza Flores,” said the coach. “Victoria gave one of the best all-around performances I have ever seen in my 20 years of coaching. She was phenomenal as a back row passer and as a setter in the front row. She hit 17 serves in, aced four of them, notched six kills, and had a stuff block.

“Sonia matched her serving, also tallying four aces in 17 serves in. She also notched a kill, despite playing from the back row as the team’s designated libero,” said Fineran.

Senior Murielle Campo was the third Tide player to hit 17 serves in and score four aces. Senior Clarice Alexis had three aces and five kills. Senior Tanessa Duvilaire had a team-high eight kills. Senior Ashley Seward served 13 in, with one ace, four kills, and three blocks.

The junior class members of the team also made a strong contribution. Nicole Damaceno was 14/15 serving with two kills and a block as the second setter. Lindsey Cherichel-Paul and Juliette Romboli split time at the outside hitter position and combined for four kills. Sophomore Cassandra Tayag made an immediate impact on serve-receive, where Chelsea had dominated in the second and third sets, to regain Everett’s edge in the match.

“Once we were able to secure better passes, we could be more aggressive on offense,” Fineran noted. “Earlier in the season, we were playing it safe. We’re starting to gain more confidence, and we’re going to need it as we play six of the last nine games on the road.”

Fineran and his crew took on Lynn Classical (the top team in the GBL) this past Monday and will entertain Lynn English today (Wednesday). They will travel to Somerville next Tuesday and to Medford next Wednesday.

EHS girls soccer defeats Malden, 1-0

The Everett High girls soccer team earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Malden last Thursday. Yelsa Garcia netted the game’s only goal, assisted by the Lady Crimson Tide goalie, Emilia Maria-Babcock, who delivered a beautiful punt from her 18-yard box. The ball bounced over the Malden defense and Garcia was there with a two-touch shot. “Overall, it was a great team effort,” said EHS head coach Domenick Persuitte. “Alondra Flores once again played ‘lights out’ for us alongside Lavina Batista Simon, who continues to bring the hard aggressiveness that makes her such a strong player.” Two days earlier last Tuesday, the Tide came up short in a 3-2 decision with GBL foe Medford. Alondra Flores notched the game’s first score off a corner kick from Sofia Arana-Quintanilla. Yelsa Garcia scored the second goal with a penalty kick. “The entire team was firing on all cylinders from the start of the game to the end,” said Persuitte. “We were dominating, but a few little mishaps led to a few turnovers and opportunities that Medford took advantage of.” Persuitte and his crew hosted Chelsea yesterday (Tuesday) and will entertain Revere tomorrow (Thursday). They will host Lynn English next Tuesday.