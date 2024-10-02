Everett Chamber of Commerce holds Edward “Archie” Gleason Memorial Golf Tournament

The Everett Chamber of Commerce Edward “Archie” Gleason Memorial Golf Tournament was held Monday, Sept. 30 at the Gannon Municipal Golf Course in Lynn. Twenty-seven teams participated in the event held in memory of Mr. Gleason, who had a successful career in the field of energy production and management for over 38 years, the last 23 of which were with Mystic 8 and 9 and Constellation Energy. Mr. Gleason passed away on Feb. 21, 2024, at the age of 62.

“If you knew him [Mr. Gleason], you knew what a wonderful person he was,” Chamber of Commerce President Daniel Cameron said in his remarks to the gathering at the post-tournament luncheon. “He was a great, great representative of his company, Constellation Energy. All that they did for the community and the City of Everett was just fantastic. He was a big help and anytime we needed support, he was the first one to step up and help us out.”

Pete Callahan, a close friend and colleague, delivered a personal tribute to Mr. Gleason, stating, “Archie was a beacon of happiness and a light at the end of the tunnel for most of his Constellation family. He was a pillar to the community, always supporting the Everett Chamber of Commerce and anybody that ever needed help. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest power plant guys that ever existed.”

Mr. Gleason’s wife, Lynn, and sons, Connor and Ryan, attended the event. The Chamber of Commerce, under the leadership of Executive Director Cheryl Smith and Assistant Director Linda Maloney, marked the 35th anniversary of its annual golf tournament. Guests enjoyed an 18-hole round of golf followed by a buffet luncheon and awards program.

Each person received an impressive gift bag that included a Members Plus Credit Union diary with a deluxe gray cover, green pen, change purse, and notepad, a set of Wilson golf balls, a DigSafe.com winter hat, and a Sachetta bag of candies and treats, along with a special-grip pen.

Each guest also received a can of Teddie Premium Selection Extra Large Virginia Peanuts. It was a truly outstanding event and Mother Nature provided a beautiful sun-drenched, early-autumn day for all the golfers on the course.