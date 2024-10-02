Everett Man, Lynn Teen Arraigned in Connection with Roxbury Shooting

Special to the Independent

An Everett man has been ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being charged Friday in connection with a September 4 shooting near Walnut Park in Roxbury, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced today. A female teen from Lynn was arraigned for the same shooting earlier this month.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Romanni Nettles, 23, of Everett was charged in Roxbury BMC with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying ammunition without a license, carrying a loaded firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. Judge Steven Kim ordered Nettles held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Tuesday, October 1.

Princess Garcia, 18, of Lynn was charged in the same court on September 20 with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying ammunition without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a firearm with a defaced serial number, leaving the scene after causing property damage, reckless operation of a vehicle, failing to stop for police and accessory after the fact. Judge Lisa Grant set bail at $750 and ordered Garcia to observe a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew and stay out of Roxbury. Garcia will return to court October 25 for a probable cause hearing.

At about 10 p.m. on September 4 Boston police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 41 Walnut Park. Officers recovered numerous spent shell casings—one near 37 Walnut Park, one near 51 Walnut Park, and six near 60 Walnut Park. Officers observed a gray Nissan Altima driving on Walnut Avenue at a speed far greater than the posted 25 mph.​ They attempted to pull the vehicle over. The vehicle stopped briefly but then sped away. Officers noted the Altima had a New York license plate and were able to obtain a partial plate number.

Officers eventually stopped the vehicle on Columbia Road. Three people were placed into custody. The driver was identified as Princess Garcia. She was wearing a red hoodie and had a .380-caliber firearm within her waistband. The serial number was obliterated and there were six live rounds within the magazine.

Romanni Nettles was in the back passenger seat. A third individual was in the front passenger seat. The three were transported back to Boston police area B-2 station and tested for gun shot residue. Officers observed gunshot residue on Nettles’s pants. All of Nettles’s clothes were seized.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage, which depicted a person in a silver or gray vehicle with his arm outside of it, appearing to be firing a firearm. The individual was hanging out of the back driver’s side rear window. Officers observed an object in the individual’s hand that appeared to be a firearm. The area where this person was hanging out of the window with a firearm in his hand was exactly where the six shell casings were recovered. The time of the video was 9:59 p.m., the exact time of the ShotSpotter activation. Nettles was the only person in the back seat when officers stopped the vehicle.

Surveillance video on 72 Walnut Park also caught the grey vehicle as it fled toward Walnut Avenue. Approximately one minute later, officers observed a grey four door vehicle run the red light on Walnut Avenue at Townsend Street. Officers were approaching Walnut Avenue when they observed the vehicle go straight through the red light.

Additional surveillance video from the laundromat at the corner of Washington Street and Walnut Park depicted the same vehicle turning from Washington St. onto Walnut Park. Both visors were flipped down. The driver, Garcia, is seen on surveillance video wearing a bright red garment on her upper body.

The third person in the vehicle has not been charged.

“I’m grateful that no one was injured or worse in this incident, either by bullets or this driver’s reckless operation on a busy city street. This is yet another example of detectives diligently tracking down video evidence to build the strongest case possible. Anyone thinking they can send bullets flying on Boston streets without consequences should think again,” Hayden said.

All charged individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

