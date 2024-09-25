EHS Football: Top-ranked Xaverian rushes past Crimson Tide, 56-27

Special to the Independent

The Everett High School football team hosted Xaverian High School Friday night, and it was the Hawks’ potent running game that was the difference. Xaverian junior running back Vincent Busa rushed for 340 yards and scored five touchdowns as the No. 1-ranked team in Massachusetts displayed its offensive firepower in a 56-27 victory over the Tide.

The bright spot for Everett was the continuing emergence of senior Yariel Ortiz as one of the premier receivers in the state. Ortiz had two touchdowns and 105 yards in receiving yardage, the third game in a row that he has eclipsed the century mark in and scored multiple touchdowns. Quarterback Carlos Rodriguez rushed for a touchdown. Junior wide receiver Joao Barreiros turned a reverse pass attempt into a 60-yard touchdown run. Everett High head coach Justin Flores said his team needs to shore up its rushing defense as it prepares for another tough opponent, Boston College High School (2-0) on the road Friday night. “We’ll make some adjustments on defense this week,” said Flores, who has put together one of the toughest non-league (outside-GBL) schedules in the state.

Everett is competing as an independent school in football this season. Coming off a bye week, the BC High Eagles have defeated LaSalle Academy of Providence (13-0) and defending Division 6 Super Bowl champion Fairhaven (32-14) in their first two games of the season.