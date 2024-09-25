The SAC members are pictured above with faculty advisor Carolynn MacWilliam, Superintendent William Hart, and School Committee members Marcony Barros, Joseph LaMonica, Margaret Cornelio, Vice Chairperson Samantha Hurley, Robin Babcock, Joseph D’Onofrio, Chairperson Jeanne Cristiano, Kristin Balros, and Joanna Garren.

The Everett School Committee formally invited the Everett Public Schools (EPS) Student Advisory Council to its Regular Meeting on Monday, September 16, 2024. The Student Advisory Council consists of Everett High School (EHS) students Tre’von Carrington, Milena Antonio, Kaylee Rodriguez, Kristin Caliz Guzman, and Kelly St. Fort (who also serves as the Student Representative to the School Committee).

The Student Advisory Council (SAC) members work together to compile a report that the Student Representative delivers to the School Committee during its twice-monthly Regular Meetings. This year, each SAC member will also be assigned to a K-8 school to provide updates about School Committee matters, gather feedback, and discover what issues are most important to elementary students.