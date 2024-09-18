Rodriquez stars at quarterback as Everett surges past Medford, 34-14

Tide host No. 1-ranked Xaverian on Friday

Special To The Independent

Quarterback Carlos Rodriguez threw for 229 yards and three touchdowns to power the Everett High football team to a 34-14 victory over Medford at Hormel Stadium.

Everett (1-1) will host No. 1-ranked Xaverian High School Friday at 7 p.m.

In a rare Thursday (Sept. 12) night game for the Tide, Rodriguez and Yariel Ortiz were the chief difference makers against Medford while extending the Tide’s dominance over the Mustangs to 32 consecutive victories.

Ortiz was 15-of-23 for 229 yards with three touchdown passes and a two-point conversion. He also rushed six times for 41 yards.

“Carlos played very well – he’s had two good back-to-back games to start the year,” lauded head coach Justin Flores.

Ortiz has emerged as the No. 1 receiver, making 10 catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

“That’s two games in a row with more than 100 yards in receiving yardage,” noted Flores.

Amani Negron had a 43-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to help Everett pull away from the stubborn Mustangs.

“We made some adjustments at halftime in our running game,” said Flores. “They were blitzing a lot and throwing a lot of stuff at us. The running game allowed us to open up the passing game some more.”

Linebacker Kevin Diaz and defensive lineman Mark Sylvain were defensive standouts for Tide. Sylvain leads the team in tackles for losses (TFL).

Flores’ contingent will be looking to topple Xaverian (a 35-14 victory over Bishop Feehan in its opener) from its top perch in Massachusetts football.

“The media have them ranked No. 1, that’s what they’re saying,” said Flores. “Hopefully we’ll have a big turnout for the game. I know they have been advertising around the school, encouraging everyone to wear black to the game.”

Xaverian-Everett has been one of the state’s best rivalries dating back to the 1990s.