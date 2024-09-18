EHS Sports

EHS boys soccer defeats Chelsea, 1-0

The Everett High boys soccer team improved to 2-0-1 on the season with a tie and a win against Greater Boston League opponents Malden and Chelsea last week.

Last Tuesday’s encounter with Malden was a back-and-forth battle the entire way.

“We had a lot of chances to score and settle the game, but could not capitalize at the end,” said first-year head coach and former EHS star Rodney Landaverde.

The Crimson Tide trailed 2-0 at the half, but dominated play after the intermission to score the equalizers. Captain Gabriel Garcia notched Everett’s first goal and junior Lucas Rabelo-Araujo tallied the second one late in the second half to end the contest at level.

Everett then took on their archrival, the Chelsea Red Devils, two days later at Rivergreen and the ancient foes as usual engaged in a hard-fought battle before a big and boisterous crowd of supporters for both sides.

“Our home opener against Chelsea was a difficult test against a rival who historically has always been a tough matchup,” said Landaverde. “There was not a lot of action in the first half of the game and led to both teams being stagnant and not creating any chances.”

However, with about five minutes left in the game, Everett was awarded a penalty kick and Luvens Hector slotted the ball in the back of the Red Devil net for what would prove to be the game-winner, much to the delight of the Everett partisans on hand.

“Bryan Ribeiro and Efrain Ramos had a fantastic game defensively and held down the back line throughout the entire game,” noted Landaverde.

“Our home opener brought in a huge crowd at Rivergreen park with a lot of friends, families, teachers and fellow EHS alumni that were cheering us on throughout the entire game,” the coach added. “We were very grateful to see the immense support from the community at our very first home game and are looking forward to seeing a lot more throughout the season. Roll Tide!”

Landverde and his crew were scheduled to take on Revere, one of the top teams in the GBL, yesterday (Tuesday) and will host Lynn English tomorrow (Thursday). They will travel to Lynn Classical next Monday.

Garcia nets five goals in victory for girls soccer

Yelsa Garcia struck for all five of Everett’s goals to lead the EHS girls soccer team to a 5-2 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Malden last Tuesday.

Two of Yelsa’s goals came on successful penalty kicks and the others were assisted by Luna Maselli and Alondra Flores.

“It was a massive win, with the team working hard and together,” said EHS head coach Dom Persuitte. “Both of our goalkeepers, Emilia Maria-Babcock and Ashely Heath, saw time in the contest and did a great job minding the net.

“On top of her assist to Garcia, Flores stepped up and played with heart and aggression,” Persuitte added. “Other notable standouts were newcomer Gisele Erazo running the wing and Connie Paz-Hernandez on the opposite side. Freshman Leilany Rodriguez played her defensive role well. Alongside Flores, freshman Rosa Romero stepped into the CDM position controlling the midfield.

“Sofia Arana-Quintanilla also played phenomenally in her respective area of left back and as the team’s designated set play kicker,” Persuitte noted.

Two days later the Lady Crimson Tide toppled GBL foe Chelsea, 6-4.

“This was a great overall team win,” said Persuitte. “The bench played a crucial role in the victory, as I moved many players into different positions.”

Usual starting goalkeeper Emilia Maria-Babcock got a chance to play in the field and netted her first goal of the season, with an assist from Alondra Flores, and closed out the game playing in between the pipes.

Sofia Arana-Quintanilla recorded the first penalty kick of her high school career. Yelsa Garcia continued to add more goals to her overall tally this season, netting four goals, one on a breakaway, and another on a deflection off the Chelsea goalkeeper. Yelsa also received a nice cross from Emilia Maria-Babcock for a goal.

“Flores also had one of the best games of her high school career, taking charge of the defensive side of the midfield,” Persuitte added. “The Chelsea side gave us a run for our money, but as a team, we came out on top.”

The Lady Crimson Tide, who currently stand at 2-1 in the GBL and 2-3 overall, were scheduled to travel to Revere yesterday (Tuesday) and to Lynn English tomorrow (Thursday) evening. They will return home to host Lynn Classical next Tuesday.

Big win for EHS field hockey

The Everett High field hockey team recorded its second win of the season with a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Haverhill last Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide netted both goals in the third period. Cephas Orleus got Everett on the board, followed by a crucial insurance goal from Lindsey Sylva to seal the deal.

“On our defensive end, Jas Salvador, Stéphano Orleus, and goalie Wilins Julien turned in stellar performances, thwarting Haverhill’s attacks and preserving our team’s shutout,” said EHS head coach Nicola Jones. “Overall, it was a well-played game that showcased our team’s athletes’ skill and determination.

Jones and her crew were scheduled to take on Northeast Regional this past Monday and then are off for nine days until they travel to Waltham next Wednesday.

EHS girls volleyball seeking first victory

The Everett High girls volleyball team came up short in its two contests this past week, falling to Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Chelsea (3-0) and Lynn Classical (3-1), who were the top two teams in the GBL last year. “Our current record is 0-4, which we knew was a possibility when we looked at the schedule,” said EHS head coach Michael Fineran. “There are no cakewalks in the GBL anymore, but we have a couple of must-win games coming up. We are still in contention for a postseason berth, and I’m encouraged by the fight we’ve shown against these very tough opponents. “Against Classical, last year’s first-place team, we came out on fire, blasting 11 aces in a 25-14 win in the opening set, three of them from senior captain Victoria Rodrigues, three from junior Juliette Romboli, and two from senior Clarice Alexis to close out the set,” said Fineran. “We expected that Classical would adjust, and they did, winning set two 25-13 and set three 25-14. “In the fourth set, we put up more of a fight,” Fineran added. “Senior captain Sonia Constanza had seven serves to go with her relentless defense in the back row. Senior Ashley Seward had three kills, pushing her team-leading season total to 24. Senior Tanessa Duvilaire had a kill and a block. Senior Kayleigh McMahon was four for four serving, and has been perfect all season. A serve by Seward got us to 22-19, but that was as close as we’d get, dropping the set and the match, 3-1.” Fineran and his crew sought to get on the winning track at Lynn English this past Monday that began a busy stretch of six matches in 10 days for the Tide. They will host Somerville today (Wednesday); non-league opponents Lawrence on Friday and Saugus next Monday; Medford next Tuesday; and Revere next Wednesday.