Councilor Stephanie Smith voices her support for sole junior high academy at old EHS building

Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith sat patiently at her desk in the Council Chambers at the Sept. 9 meeting as her colleagues debated the continuing issue of whether to approve an order for $72 million for renovations at the old Everett High School building.

Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith.

And then in one of her signatures speeches since returning to the Council, Smith voiced her strong support for Supt. of Schools William Hart’s proposal for a junior high academy, concluding with the simple but effective phrase, ‘A school should be a school.’’’

Smith believes that the junior high academy for seventh and eighth grade students in Everett should be the sole occupant of the upper floors of the building.

“Ultimately, I would like to see it just be a junior high, but I understand that we may need to keep some services there in the basement,” said Smith. “I went down to look at the facility, and I’m very comfortable with the security because it [the basement] is completely blocked off from the rest of the school. The police and fire departments use the basement for training purposes.”

Smith said the Broadway Boxing Club could potentially be housed in the basement as well, “as long as the club is used during after-school hours only and has a completely separate entrance.”

“I would be opened to that because the facility would be secure from the school,” said Smith.

As for the Eliot Family Resource Center, currently located on the first floor of the building, Smith noted, “The current site of the Eliot [Center] is where the main offices [of the junior high academy] will be located.”

“So, in the plans that I saw, there is no space for the Eliot,” summarized Smith. “When I had discussions with Eliot [officials], I told them I would be open to Eliot having an office in the building so they can work directly with the students during school hours, similar to having a guidance office. Ultimately, I would like Eliot to stay in Everett, and I think they do an excellent job. I just don’t think that a school is the right place for their type of non-profit.”

Doing her homework

With the architectural space plans in her hands, Smith has visited the old Everett High School building floor-by-floor several times. She likes Supt. Hart’s plans to convert the space into a citywide academy for approximately 1,100 seventh and eighth graders. She also credited the superintendent for crafting an excellent plan so expeditiously, one that meets the needs of the school district.

“Under Mr. Hart’s plan, it’s going to be two-and-a-half floors of new classrooms, so the first floor is going to keep the pre-K [Webster Extension School] and use a portion for the junior high, as well as the second and third floors.”

Smith’s research of open office space vacancies in Everett also revealed that there is a prime location near Santilli Circle available for lease.

Smith also said she can envision a time when all classroom space in the old EHS building could be utilized as a junior high.

“I would love to see the pre-K go back into the neighborhood schools and expand the middle school to include sixth grade or perhaps ninth grade, so we can help alleviate the overcrowding in the high school,” reasoned Smith, who emphasized the need for smaller class sizes throughout the district.

A former athlete and soccer captain herself who was a member of coach Stacy Poste’s greatest Everett High softball team and played four years of varsity soccer and two years of basketball, Smith said that keeping grades 9-12 together in one building would be the most advantageous situation for the EHS athletic programs.

“I was a catcher for Deanna Camley in youth softball, so she was a great pitcher before, but then Adele Mccabe became the varsity catcher,” recalled Smith. “We had a great team. Stacy is a great coach, and we made it to the North sectional finals.”

Voting ‘yes’ for her school-is-a-school concept

Smith said she will vote in favor of the $72 million appropriation if the junior high academy is the sole occupant of the two-and-half floors in the building.

“The school district needs space for our students, and it shouldn’t be at the sake of other organizations,” said Smith. “I think that we can work together to come up with solutions, but a school needs to be a school, especially for the students that are middle-school age. It’s a volatile age, and [the old EHS school building] needs just to be a school.”

Looking ahead to the Council’s upcoming vote on the $72 million appropriation, Smith said, “I think we’ll have at least eight votes [for passage] if we have a school is just a school. I don’t know if it will be unanimous, but the votes should be there.”

“I really feel for these kids – it’s needed,” added Smith.

Her future in Everett government

Stephanie Smith celebrated her 40th birthday this month. She is on her second stint on the Everett City Council and was re-elected via a strong second-place finish in the last election.

Smith has also taken on a considerable role as an officer and coach in the Everett Little League.

Though she is frequently asked the “higher-office” question by friends and supporters, Smith said, “Many people ask [about her political plans], but I enjoy being a city councilor. I enjoy being a mom. I enjoy my full-time career.”

Public service runs in the Smith family. Her father, Stephen “Stat” Smith, served as state representative for Everett. “I grew up in it. I was a city councilor when I was 19 [the youngest councilor ever elected in Everett. It’s in my blood. I enjoy helping people and having a say in the community that I live in.”