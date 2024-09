Everett Kiwanis along with the Medford and Chelsea Kiwanis Clubs recently co-sponsored a meal assembly event in partnership with End Hunger New England and a grant from Kiwanis Foundation of New England.

Pictured (above and below) are Everett Kiwanis President Fred Capone, Secretary Matt Alphen and past Lt. Governor John Mattuchio along with Everett Key Club members, all who helped prepare the meals.



In total, the group assembled over 10,000 servings of easy-to-prepare nutritious meal kits for those in need. Everett Kiwanis donated their portion of the meals to the City of Everett’s food pantry that is operated out of the Connolly Center.