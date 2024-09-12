From the Eagles and Huskies to the Everett Crimson Tide PW

For the last 33 plus years when August 1 came around you knew that it was football season throughout the city of Everett. It just felt like something special and on that same August 1, you knew I would be down at Sacramone Park getting ready for the Pop Warner season.

It’s been a ride that I can’t believe I was part of since day one until now. It’s been an honor to give back to the youth of this great city which I love.

I’ve made a ton of friends and memories along the way and wouldn’t change a thing.

I had the privilege to watch so many young men and ladies grow to become great adults, and in some cases, had the privilege to watch their children come through those same park gates and no one can take those memories away from me.

With that, I’d like to say this will be my last season as president of the Tide.

This decision i made to not run for my position as president at the end of this season, all though painful. doesn’t bother me as much as one would think, and that’s because I know for the past 33 years, I gave my all to this organization and to the youth of Everett and no small group of people can ever take that away.

So, at this time I would like to thank the city of Everett for allowing me to be part of running such a great organization.

I would like to thank the volunteers that stepped up throughout the years that dedicated their time to help grow this organization into a nationally known one.

Thank you to the parents that brought your children to the park day in and day out.

Last, and definitely not least, thank you to the players and cheerleaders. It’s been a ride I will never forget.

You all will be a part of my heart forever

For one last time from me to you:

“ROLL TIDE ROLL”

Brian Dimond