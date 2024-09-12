Crimson Tide Pop Warner President Brian Dimond will not seek re-election

By Independent Staff

Brian Dimond (center) pictured with other leaders of the Crimson Tide Football and Cheering program during pre-season 2023. From left, are Nicole DiPaolo, Diane Groux, George Castiello, Mel Fiore, President Brian Dimond, Mark Sylvester, Kloey Cardillo, Leroy Heard, Patti Scalesse, Lisa Sylvester, and Nicole Buonopane.

Brian Dimond, who is the current president of Crimson Tide Pop Warner and has been involved in youth football and cheerleading organizations for the last 33 years, has announced that he will not be seeking re-election as president following the 2024 season.

“Brian runs a great program. He is 100 per cent for the kids. You couldn’t ask for a better guy,” said Peter Forte Sr., Crimson Tide Football Coordinator, speaking about President Brian Dimond following his announcement that he will stepping down following the 2024 season.

Following is Mr. Dimond’s letter announcing his decision: