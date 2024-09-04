Everett residents to Participate in Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk 

Five residents from Everett will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 6.

Leanne Meninger, Ryan Yochim, Emma Voligny, Kathy Vitagliano, and Stephanie Lafontaine, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $176 million for Dana-Farber in its 35-year history, raising a record-breaking $9.4 million in 2023.

“For 35 years, the Jimmy Fund Walk has continuously supported lifesaving research and cancer care at Dana-Farber. Our goal is to build off of the momentum we’ve established throughout that history, and in 2024, aim to surpass our total from last year by raising $9.5 million,” says Caitlin Fink, assistant vice president of event fundraising. “Fighting cancer is what we do. The Walk unites our community under a common goal —to defy cancer together.”

One Walk, Four Distances, For All Cancers

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted to use the famed Boston Marathon® course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: 5K walk (from Dana-Farber’s Longwood Medical Campus); 10K walk (from Newton); Half Marathon walk (from Wellesley); and Marathon walk (from Hopkinton). Walkers can participate virtually as well.

Whatever route participants choose, they will be supported by hundreds of volunteers and treated to refueling stations with refreshments throughout the course. Poster-sized photographs of patients—Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes—are the heart of the event and appear along the course as inspiration. All routes will conclude at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric at Boston Common, by the corner of Charles and Beacon Street. Finish line activities will include a celebration with food, entertainment, and more.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.