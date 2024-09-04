DeMaria Invites Residents to Join the City of Everett for 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Central Fire Station

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently announced the City of Everett will host a ceremony in remembrance of the victims of 9/11 on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at Central Fire Station (384 Broadway).

The City will be hosting a remembrance ceremony to honor the memory of the 2,977 people who were killed due to the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States in 2001. The event will begin with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. in remembrance of the time American Airlines Flight 11 was hijacked by terrorists and crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. Following the moment of silence, a bell will be rung in sequence of 3-4-3 in memory of the 343 firefighters that were killed on that day.

“We must never forget the thousands of innocent lives that were taken on that terrible day,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I encourage everyone in our community to gather with us in remembrance of all those we lost on 9/11.” On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four commercial planes, deliberately crashing two of the planes into the upper floors of the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth plane crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania due to passengers fighting back and stopping the plane from reaching the intended target of the hijacker. The attacks killed 2,977 people. Since then, the day is remembered annually to honor and never forget the victims and their families along with the heroes who put their lives on the line to help others.