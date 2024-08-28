City Hosts Day of Fun for Youth Workers on Final Day of Mayor’s Summer Work Program

Special to the Independent

On Friday, Aug., the City of Everett hosted a barbecue at the Recreation Center for all youth workers who participated in Mayor DeMaria’s Summer Work Program.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Everett

Certificates of completion were presented to participants on the final day of Mayor DeMaria’s Summer Work Program 2024.

On the final day for the season, participants were had the opportunity to participate in a game of kickball. Those in attendance were also presented a certificate of completion in recognition of the work they have done throughout the community this summer.

“The Summer Work Program has always remained important to me because it provides our city’s youth with the opportunity to gain experience and earn money while learning about fiscal and workplace responsibility at a young age,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I’d like to thank the members of my team and everyone who participated to make this another successful summer.”

For more than 25 years, the Summer Work Program has been helping the City’s youth build their resumes and provide an opportunity to learn what it’s like to enter the workforce. Those who participate are offered a variety of different job placements that are located throughout Everett and neighboring cities that include employment with various community organizations, businesses and City of Everett departments.

To learn more about programs the City of Everett offers to the community’s youth, please visit EverettRecandEnrich.com or call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Youth Development and Enrichment Department.