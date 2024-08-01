McGonagle gets Everett over $2.5 million from State

Special to the Independent

Last month, Rep. Joe McGonagle, along with his colleagues in the House of Representatives, passed an economic development bill which included $2,650,000 for projects in the City of Everett. The projects, comprised of improvements to the Commercial Triangle District, business street fronts and Everett Square, were made in collaboration with the Representative’s office and the City.

“I’m grateful to my colleagues in the House for supporting me on these projects that are important to our community,” said McGonagle. “Everett is a growing community needing routine updates and upgrades to keep us moving forward. All of this requires funding and I’m thankful the Legislature recognizes this need as well. I’d like to thank Speaker Mariano, Chair Michlewitz, and Chair Parisella for their hard work on this bill. I’d also like to thank Mayor DeMaria and his staff for their continued partnership in bettering Everett.”

The funds for Everett in the bill include $500,000 for infrastructure projects in the Commercial Triangle District, $150,000 for improvements to business store fronts and $2,000,000 for the redesign of Everett Square. The bill was passed by the Senate in early July and is currently in Conference committee between the two branches.