News Briefs

City to Host Youth Fall Resource Fair at Recreation Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will host the Youth Fall Resource Fair on Friday, August 23, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Everett Recreation Center (47 Elm Street).

Youth and their families are encouraged to attend this event that will give attendees the opportunity to meet the Department of Youth Development and Enrichment and other Everett organizations. Additionally, those who attend will be able to explore and register for the upcoming fall recreation and enrichment and career development programs.

Food and refreshments will be provided at the event. To register as a partner or as an attendee, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/fall-resource-fair. For more information, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Youth Development and Enrichment Department.

McGonagle Bill Protecting Transit Workers passed in the House

Last week, a bill sponsored by Rep. Joe McGonagle, was passed by the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The bill, An Act relative to the offense of assault and battery upon a transit worker, amends existing Massachusetts laws to include protections for transit workers who are assaulted while on duty and further defines what is included as assault. This has been a priority for McGonagle for the past two sessions.

“This issue was brought to my attention by hardworking transit officials who have been assaulted themselves or seen their colleagues assaulted,” said McGonagle. “The existing laws were not sufficiently protecting these workers, nor holding the assailants accountable. Violence anywhere should not be condoned but especially when one is simply doing their job and providing a service to the public.”

The bill amends section 13D of chapter 265 by adding public transit worker to the protection definition and including the act of projecting various bodily fluids to the definition of assault. “I’m thankful to those who testified on behalf of this bill, telling their stories and advocating for its’ advancement,” said McGonagle. “Their bravery has made a difference. I’m grateful to my colleagues in the House, especially Speaker Mariano and Chair Day, for recognizing this important issue.”