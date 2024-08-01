Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Jules Named to Assumption University’s Dean’s List

Assumption University has announced that Clarence Jules, of Everett, Class of 2024, has been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.

“Earning the right to be named to the Assumption University’s Dean’s List is an extraordinary accomplishment and we congratulate those students who demonstrated exemplary academic excellence this semester,” said Assumption University President Greg Weiner, Ph.D. “These students have demonstrated a deep commitment to the pursuit of truth in the company of friends that lies at the heart of the Catholic liberal education Assumption provides.”

Assumption University, founded in 1904 by the Augustinians of the Assumption, is a premier New England University for high-quality education, integrating career preparation and education of the whole person, drawing upon the best in the rich and centuries-long tradition of Catholic higher education. Assumption’s graduates are known for their intellectual seriousness, thoughtful citizenship, and dedication to the common good. Located in Worcester, Massachusetts, Assumption has undergone a series of major advancements since transitioning to a university, including new academic buildings, degree programs, and athletic facilities for our NCAA Division II student athlete population. The University offers 38 majors and 50 minors in the liberal arts, sciences, business, nursing, and professional studies, and other areas, as well as graduate degrees and professional credentials. For more information about Assumption University,

Jackson Named to Spring 2024 Dean’s List at Stonehill College

Jacob Jackson, a member of the Class of 2024 from Everett, has been named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List at Stonehill College. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered.

Stonehill College, a Catholic institution of higher learning, was founded by the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1948. Located on the beautiful 387-acre campus and former estate of Frederick Lothrop Ames in North Easton, Massachusetts, it is a community of scholarship and faith, anchored by a belief in the inherent dignity of each person.

Through more than 100 academic programs in the liberal arts, sciences, business and pre-professional field, Stonehill College provides an education of the highest caliber that fosters critical thinking, free inquiry and the interchange of ideas for over 2,500 students.

Stonehill College educates the whole person so that each Stonehill graduate thinks, acts and leads with courage toward the creation of a more just and compassionate world.

Victoria Chaparro of Everett Graduates from Hofstra University

Victoria Chaparro of Everett graduated from Hofstra University in May 2024, earning a degree in Health Science.

Hofstra University’s primary mission is to provide a quality education to its students in an environment that encourages, nurtures, and supports learning. At Hofstra, new ideas take shape through collaboration, engagement, and interaction. Hofstra students create their success with small classes and dedicated faculty, alongside a beautiful campus, plus all the opportunities of New York City within easy reach.

Velez of Everett awarded degrees

Brian Velez of Everett was awarded a MS Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Intelligence Conc degree during Salve Regina University’s 74th commencement.

Salve Regina President Kelli Armstrong conferred 503 bachelor’s degrees, 271 master’s degrees and 22 doctoral degrees to members of the Class of 2024. In total, this year’s graduating class was the University’s largest ever at 823.

In presenting the Commencement address, renowned author, scholar and policy analyst Susan Eisenhower spoke to graduates in the context of Salve’s focus on mercy leadership and service. “As you begin your post-graduation journey, embrace the unexpected — even the assignments that may at first disappoint you. Learn from them. Reflect on them. Don’t shortchange yourself by living so fast and ambitiously that you miss the enduring lessons that come every day, no matter what job or assignment. You will be the better for it, as will everyone who will come to depend on you.”

Eisenhower’s recent book, “How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions,” has earned critical acclaim nationally and internationally, highlighting the qualities of successful leadership demonstrated by her grandfather, President Dwight D. Eisenhower. She is the founder of the Eisenhower Group, Inc., a Washington D.C.-based consulting company, and Chairman Emeritus at the Eisenhower Institute. Eisenhower has been a Fellow at Harvard University’s Institute of Politics and a Distinguished Fellow at the Nixon Center, now called The Center for the National Interest.

In offering his congratulations, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) said, “I am confident that all of you in the Class of 2024 will make your own mark and serve a purpose higher than yourself. Today more than ever, our world needs your combination of knowledge, talent and, most of all, mercy.”

About Salve Regina University: Located in historic Newport, R.I. Salve Regina is a Catholic, coeducational institution of higher education, founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1947. For more than 75 years, Salve has offered rigorous, innovative academic programming in the liberal arts tradition that prepares students to be global citizens and lifelong learners. More than 2,700 undergraduate and graduate students from around the world are enrolled at Salve in 48 undergraduate majors, 13 master’s degree programs, combined bachelor’s/master’s programs, and doctoral programs. Every undergraduate student engages in Salve Compass, a four-year transformational framework through which they develop the experience, skills and wisdom required for a fulfilling career and to make a positive difference in the world.

Local Emerson College Students Earn Dean’s List

The following students are named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Sara Bourjjai of Everett,. Bourjjai is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2024.

Godfrey Sympre of Everett. Sympre is majoring in Sports Communication and is a member of the Class of 2025.

About Emerson College

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has approximately 4,161undergraduates and 554 graduate students from across the United States and nearly 70 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs at Emerson Los Angeles, located in Hollywood, and at its 14th-century castle, in the Netherlands. Additionally, there are opportunities to study in Washington, DC, London, China, and the Czech Republic, Spain, Austria, Greece, France, Ireland, Mexico, Cuba, England, and South Africa. The College has an active network of 51,000+ alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts.

Local Student graduate from Bucknell University

Bucknell University celebrated nearly 900 graduates from the Class of 2024. Salina Musyaju of Everett earned a B.S. in Business Administration. The class represents over 60 majors across Bucknell’s three colleges (Arts & Sciences, Engineering and the Freeman College of Management). These students hail from 32 U.S. states and 21 nations.

Founded in 1846 and located along the banks of the Susquehanna River in historic Lewisburg, Pa., Bucknell University is an undergraduate-focused institution that stands uniquely at the intersection of top-ranked liberal arts, engineering and management programs. Our students choose from more than 60 majors and 70 minors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and natural and social sciences, as well as extensive global study, service-learning and research opportunities. Bucknell’s students enjoy a low 9:1 student-faculty ratio and exceptional opportunities to collaborate with faculty mentors on scholarly and artistic projects.

Everett resident named to Clark University’s Dean’s List

Walter A. Aguirre Jimenez, of Everett, was named to second honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2024 semester.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Founded in 1887, Clark University is a liberal arts-based research university that prepares its students to meet tomorrow’s most daunting challenges and embrace its greatest opportunities. Through 33 undergraduate majors, more than 30 advanced degree programs, and nationally recognized community partnerships, Clark fuses rigorous scholarship with authentic world and workplace experiences that empower our students to pursue lives and careers of meaning and consequence.

Mir Named to President’s List

Western New England University (WNE) is proud to announce that Laiba Mir of Everett has been named to the President’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. Mir is one of over 540 students to achieve this mark of academic excellence. Students are named to the President’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher.

Mir is working toward a BS in Computer Science.

A WNE education provides career-span agility through a curriculum grounded in professional/experiential studies, enhanced by the liberal arts, and enriched by mentored research that equips graduates to adapt and succeed in the workplace of the future.

Western New England University (WNE) is a private, nationally ranked, comprehensive institution with a focus on preparing work-ready and world-ready graduates. Founded in 1919 in Springfield, Massachusetts as a division of Northeastern College, WNE’s 215-acre suburban campus serves more than 3,700 students, including over 2,500 full-time undergraduates. More than 47,000 alumni have earned degrees through its 90+ undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs at Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, and Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and School of Law. Students come from 39 U.S. states and territories and 23 countries. Of 45,104 living alumni, 30% remain within the region, residing in the four Western Massachusetts counties and northern Connecticut.

WNE is classified among nationally ranked universities in US News and World Report, and among the Top 100 Undergraduate Engineering programs, and in the Doctoral/Professional Universities category in the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

