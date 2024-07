Staff Report

Former Everett School Committeeman Frank Parker has extended his condolences to the Richman family following the passing of Robert ‘Bob’ Richman, his former science teacher at Parlin Junior High School.

“I remember his room number at Parlin was 212, and he used to call it ‘the boiler room,’ because the boiling point of water is 212 degrees Fahrenheit,” related Parker. “Mr. Richman was a great teacher who was admired and respected by everyone. I offer my condolences to his family.”