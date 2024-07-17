Close to Goal: DiDomenico’s Legislation on New Soccer Stadium Proposal Nears the Finish Line

The decision on Sen. Sal DiDomenico’s legislation that would allow the Kraft Group to build a new soccer stadium on the site of a former power plant in Everett is imminent.

Sen. Sal DiDomenico.

The Senate passed its economic development bill last Thursday, advancing DiDomenico’s request to a joint conference committee of three state representatives and three state senators.

“The vote [by the Senate] is an exciting development for our community and for the region,” said DiDomenico. “The language passed the State Senate in the economic development bill, so it goes on to the conference committee now for the House and Senate to come to an agreement on the differences between the two bills. We’re looking for a resolution by the end of the month.”

The ultimate destination for the bill is the desk of Gov. Maura Healey, who is reportedly in favor of it. The deadline for the signing of the bill for this legislative session is July 31.

“I’m hopeful that this is the time when we get this bill across the finish line,” said DiDomenico. “We anticipate Gov. Healey signing the bill.”

Representatives from the Kraft Group have indicated that they would like to build a new soccer stadium on the power plant site located at 173 Alford St. The 25,000-seat stadium would be the home of the New England Revolution who compete in Major League Soccer (MLS). The Kraft Group also has plans to build a new waterfront park along the Mystic River.

“We’re hopeful that we get that power plant building knocked down, the land cleaned up as soon as possible, and we’ll be on our way to getting a new development on the waterfront,” said DiDomenico. “The exciting part of this is also getting public access to the waterfront for the first time on that site in 100 years.”

Council President Van Campen voices his support for plans

City Council President Robert Van Campen has expressed his support of Sen. DiDomenico’s legislation that opens the door to the construction of a new soccer stadium in Everett. “I’ve publicly called it a transformative project for Lower Broadway,” said Van Campen. “My only issue is to ensure that the infrastructure improvements that are needed to make a project like this a reality are addressed and dealt with.” Like other Boston-area economic development officials, Van Campen views the soccer stadium project as “a job creator and a site that changes the economic landscape of the area, bringing in other uses into that area that has been underutilized for decades.” Van Campen lauded DiDomenico’s efforts on Beacon Hill in carrying the ball for Everett toward a successful conclusion. “I want to thank Sen. DiDomenico for his work at the State House to make this legislation pass,” said Van Campen. “The Council looks forward to meeting with the senator to explain this legislation and how it has the ability to transform that area.” Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith, a former Everett High School scholar-athlete and current Everett Little League officer and coach, said, “I am in favor of supporting new revenue streams, including the stadium, to help to bring in additional taxes to offset the tax rate for residents. I welcome more opportunities for current small businesses to attract new customers through these types of commercial ventures.”