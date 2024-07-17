Fireworks Delight Thousands at Glendale Park as Everett Celebrates Independence Day

On Sunday, July 14, the City of Everett hosted its annual Independence Day Celebration at Glendale Park. The event, which was rescheduled from the original date of June 30 due to the forecasted weather conditions not meeting the safety parameters of the fireworks company, still brought thousands together to celebrate.

Young guests at the Independence Day celebration enjoy a visit with superheroes Batman, the Incredible Hulk, and Captain America.

As part of an Everett tradition, the Independence Day Celebration kicked off with the Doll Carriage, Bicycle and Wagon Decorating Contest. Contestants ages 13 or younger had the opportunity to use their imagination and decorate their choice of carriage, bicycle, stroller or wagon in whichever manner they chose and had their entry paraded in front of the stage at the event. Following the parade, a panel of judges decided the first, second and third place winners for the doll carriages and bicycle and wagons respectively.

Paul “Tall” Revere of Boston Stilt Walkers, pictured at the Independence Day celebration at Glendale Park.

In addition to the contest, there was no shortage of offerings and things to do. Elm Street was filled with activities like ring toss, axe throwing, a bouncy castle, face painting, balloon creations and a variety of other games. Food that was prepared and served by a dedicated team of volunteers was also available to anyone who was interested.

Photo Courtesy of The City of Everett

Mayour Carlo DeMaria and wife Stacy along with their son Carlo and his girlfriend Juliana.

Inside the park, attendees had the opportunity to partake in free slush and giveaways from local and state government offices and community organizations. The City of Everett stage was also the hub of the evening’s entertainment provided by local bands the Fenway Brats, Whiskey 6 and Angelena Hightower and The Unit. For the grand finale, attendees gathered around Glendale Park to watch the spectacular fireworks show light up the night sky.

“Coming together as a community is what it’s all about, and I’m happy we had this opportunity to do just that,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I’d like to thank the members of my team and everyone else who came together to make this event another huge success.”

